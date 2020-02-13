Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc gain as China virus cases jump; U.S. data eyed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:16 IST
FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc gain as China virus cases jump; U.S. data eyed
Representative image Image Credit: business24-7.ae

The euro fell to a four-and-a-half-year low against the Swiss franc on Thursday and the yen strengthened as investors sought safe havens after China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp rise in the number of new cases.

Though broad risk-off sentiment was the main theme in London trading, traders were looking to take positions in riskier currencies as the jump in new cases was a result of a new approach in diagnosis, aimed at bringing forward the detection timeline and lowering the overall mortality rate. Using a new method of diagnosis, the province reported on Thursday 14,840 new cases of the virus as of Feb. 12, up from 1,638 new cases on Tuesday. The number of deaths in the province rose by 242, a daily record, to 1,310.

"The overnight news is still dominating risk appetite but the market is looking for a reversal and some of the currencies that have come under some selling pressure can rebound smartly, for example, the Norwegian crown," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London. After weakening to a three-and-a-half-week low a day earlier, the yen gained 0.3% against the dollar on Thursday to 109.770 yen and climbed to a four-month high versus the euro.

The euro dipped to 1.0622 francs, below its 2016 trough of 1.0623 and its lowest level since August 2015. It last stood around 1.06235. The franc's gains come at a time when its correlation with risky assets has broken down in recent weeks and market watchers say the Swiss currency may be primed for more gains if sentiment towards the euro deteriorates further.

"When you see numbers like this, you can't help but move to risk-off trades, which means buy the yen and sell stocks," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo. In the onshore market, the yuan slipped 0.13% to 6.9809 per dollar. The offshore yuan dropped 0.14% to 6.9830.

The Australian dollar, widely used as a proxy for risk on Chinese assets, fell 0.22% to $0.6724. The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.2% to $0.6453. Broadly, the dollar held near a four-month high against a basket of its rivals ahead of U.S inflation data.

While data is expected to show a slight moderation in monthly U.S. price data for January, market watchers say a pick up in price pressures could boost the dollar and undermine risk appetite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

David Warner, Steve take as much heat as they can, says pacer Josh Hazlewood

As Australia are gearing up to tour South Africa for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal, pacer Josh Hazlewood has said batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith try and take as much heat as they can and keep the younger guys out of ...

Goa storm into Ranji quarters, rout Mizoram inside two days

Goa cantered into the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals with an innings and 211-run win over Mizoram in their Plate Group clash at the CCFC ground here on Thursday. All-rounder Amit Verma once again led by example as he followed up his century wit...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Unpredictable Inter face test of Scudetto credentials at Lazio

All eyes will be on Rome this Sunday as Inter Milan face Lazio in a crucial moment for a thrilling Serie A title race.The biggest question surrounding Antonio Contes Inter side ahead of the match is what team will turn up, after a week that...

Japan confirms its first coronavirus death - Health Minister

Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.The victim was a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference. He did not give further detai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020