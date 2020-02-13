Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden's rail travel jumps with some help from 'flight shaming'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:43 IST
Sweden's rail travel jumps with some help from 'flight shaming'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Swedish state-owned railway operator SJ reported an 11% rise in 2019 passenger traffic on Thursday, saying concerns over the environmental impact of air travel have contributed to the spike.

The Swedish-born movement of "flight shaming", which calls for curbs to air travel due to its environmental impact, has gained prominence over the past year and the campaign has already begun affecting markets such as Germany and Sweden, with more passengers choosing the train over flying. "We got a push from the environmental aspects," SJ President and CEO Crister Fritzson told Reuters.

Fritzson listed improvements in booking and payment services and punctuality as other factors that helped the railway boost traffic and win market share from airlines on important domestic routes, such as the one linking Stockholm with Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city. Last month, Sweden's state-owned airport operator Swedavia reported a 4% drop in air travel in 2019, with the decline led by a fall in domestic traffic, and cited environmental concerns as one of the reasons behind the decline.

SJ said the number of journeys completed last year with the railway rose by 2.5 million to 34.3 million. Fritzson said the trend looked set to continue in 2020, which would require government investment in the expansion of the country's rail network. Other European rail companies have also seen increases in traffic last year, with some announcing plans to invest in their capacity. For example, Dutch rail operator NS has reported a 13% jump in international train tickets sold last year and Spain's national railway Renfe said high-speed AVE lines it operates saw a 4.9% increase in passenger traffic in 2019.

SJ said earlier last year it would invest 12 billion Swedish crowns ($1.24 billion) in new trains in the coming years, while Deutsche Bahn and the German government last month agreed to invest 86 billion euros ($94.07 billion) over the next 10 years to upgrade its rail network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Police just stopped victory procession by Amanatullah's relatives due to lack of permission: Meerut SSP

Refuting claims that Uttar Pradesh Police has beaten up AAP MLA Amanatullah Khans relatives for carrying out a victory procession, Meerut Police on Thursday said that the cops only stopped the people to carry out the procession due to lack ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

MOC approves Rs 1.3 cr for various sports disciplines

The Mission Olympic Cell MOC on Thursday approved the financial proposal of approximately Rs 1.3 crore for seven sports disciplines during the 47th Agenda meeting. In the meeting chaired by Director General, Sports Authority of India SAI, S...

Blast kills another Pakistani Taliban leader in Afghanistan

Peshawar, Feb 13 AFP A senior Pakistani Taliban commander was killed by a bomb in eastern Afghanistan, militant and intelligence sources said on Thursday, the latest such incident to target the group in recent days. Sheharyar Mehsud, chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020