TCS board extends CFO Ramakrishnan's term up to April 2021

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said its board has decided to extend CFO V Ramakrishnan's term up to April 30, 2021.

"...the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has extended the term of V. Ramakrishnan as the Chief Financial Officer up to April 30, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

