Pfizer Q3 net profit up 5 pc to Rs 139 cr

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Friday reported a 5.39 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 139.06 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 538.18 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 513.79 crore in the same period a year ago. Shares of Pfizer Ltd were trading at Rs 4,350 per scrip on BSE, down 5.24 per cent.

