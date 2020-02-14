Left Menu
Development News Edition

AGR-hit Vodafone Idea postpones Q3 analyst call

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:21 IST
AGR-hit Vodafone Idea postpones Q3 analyst call

Vodafone Idea, which is staring at statutory dues of about Rs 53,000 crore, has postponed its post-earnings conference call with analysts, which was earlier scheduled for Friday. "...further to our letter dated February 11, 2020 on results conference call scheduled for February 14, 2020. We hereby wish to inform that the aforesaid conference call has been postponed," Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.

The filing, in late evening on Thursday, said the new date of the call will be intimated separately but did not give any reason for the postponement. The Supreme Court on Friday directed the top echelons of telecom firms to explain why contempt action should not be taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the telecom department.

Taking strong note of the non-compliance of its order, the top court expressed displeasure over an order passed by the Department of Telecom's desk officer, staying the effect of its verdict in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter. Of the three private players operating in the Indian telecom market, Vodafone Idea is considered to be in the most vulnerable position.

It is staring at dues worth Rs 53,000 crore that includes up to Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and another Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee, and the company had earlier warned of shutdown if no relief was given. Vodafone Idea in its earnings statement on Thursday had also sounded out warnings on "material uncertainty" casting "significant doubt" on its ability to continue as a going concern.

The company's ability to continue as a going concern is essentially dependent on a positive outcome of its modification application in the Supreme Court on the AGR matter and any relief from the telecom department on payments, VIL had said on Thursday. Last week, Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read had said the situation in India is critical, following the AGR ruling of the Supreme Court. The British telecom major holds 45.39 per cent stake in VIL.

VIL had suffered staggering Rs 50,922 crore loss in the September quarter (highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate), when it had made provisions for statutory dues following the Supreme Court's order in the adjusted gross revenue matter, although its losses in December quarter stood at Rs 6,439 crore. Rival Bharti Airtel's liabilities added up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, including licence fee and spectrum usage charge dues. But, Airtel had already said that the previously-mentioned material uncertainty on the group's ability to continue as a going concern "no longer exists" after the recent Rs 21,502 crore fund raising by it.

Most of the remaining liability is with state-owned BSNL/MTNL and some of the shut/bankrupt telecom companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pledges $605 mln as city fights to contain spread of virus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledged HK4.7 billion 605 million on Friday to the citys Hospital Authority as it grapples to contain the spread of coronavirus.Lam, the former British colonys most unpopular leader since it returned to Chinese c...

SpiceJet shares climb nearly 6 pc after Q3 results

Shares of SpiceJet on Friday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 73.2 crore for the three months ended December. The scrip climbed 5.79 per cent to close at Rs 89.60 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 1...

DR Congo’s PM launches AfDB-funded drinking water production in Mbuji-Mayi

The Honourable Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sylvestre Ilunga has recently unveiled the rehabilitation and modernization and distribution system of the city of Mbuji-Mayi, Kasai-Oriental.The African Development Bank ha...

Centre's only goal is to speed up pace of development in J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the only goal to speed up the pace of development in Jammu and Kashmir. The only goal of the Central government is to spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020