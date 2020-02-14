Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt willing to do more beyond Budget to boost growth: FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:49 IST
Govt willing to do more beyond Budget to boost growth: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that if required, the government would take more steps beyond the announcements made in the Union Budget 2020-21 to boost economic activities. At an interactive session on 'Budget and Beyond' with professionals from asset management, wealth advisory, tax consultancy and other related industries, the minister also said the Budget 2020-21 was a budget where the impact on equity, bond and currency markets was positive.

"If more has to be done beyond the Budget 2020, we are willing to do that," Sitharaman said at the session, where the participants made several suggestions to boost economic activities in the country. The government announced a host of steps in the Union Budget, presented on February 1 in Parliament, to expand the economic activities at a time when the country is faced with demand slowdown due to several reasons.

The country's GDP growth is estimated to slow to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current financial year. During the interactive session, participants made suggestions for increasing consumption, giving more money into the hands of consumers, measures required to boost liquidity and hosts of suggestions for the capital markets.

Several suggestions were also made on the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme to deal with the disputes related to the direct taxes. It was announced in the Budget 2020-21. She said the finance ministry will provide details of the scheme soon. However, Parliament approval will be required before the scheme is implemented.

The Union Cabinet has approved certain amendments to the scheme. "In a day or two, we shall be coming with a clear non-paper (on the scheme) because Parliament is yet to pass it," she said.

To a suggestion regarding PAN card, the minister said the issuance process would be simplified further. She assured the participants that her ministry would look into the suggestions.

The finance minister had similar interactive sessions in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata last week. The meeting was also attended by Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, besides secretaries of the finance ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects challenge to TN election rule on draw of lots to

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging a Tamil Nadu Panchayats electionrule which provided for draw of lots to decide the winner in case of a tie on vote count in polls, holding it cannot beconsidered anti-democratic or...

IndiGo to start daily flight on Delhi-Dammam route from Mar 10

Budget carrier IndiGo on Friday announced it would be starting a daily flight between Delhi and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from March 10. With this new addition, the airline will now operate a total of five daily direct flights connecting Damma...

Aircel-Maxis cases: ED, CBI file status report of investigation against Chidambaram, son Karti

Filing status reports of investigation in the Aircel-Maxis cases involving former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti before a Delhi court on Friday, the ED said active investigation into the matter was going on, while the CBI ...

'The Invisible Man' to release in India on February 28

Elisabeth Moss-starrer Hollywood horror film The Invisible Man is all set to be released in India on February 28. The film, brought to the theatres here by the Universal Pictures International India, will open in Hindi and English.A terrify...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020