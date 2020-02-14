Left Menu
PM to inaugurate 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition in Varanasi

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 14-02-2020 21:39 IST
  Created: 14-02-2020 21:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek', a cultural arts and handicrafts exhibition, at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul during his two-day visit to Varanasi on Sunday. During the visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi will also inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital, an official statement said.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he is also scheduled to flag off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link. The first overnight private train in the country will connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

The PMO further said the Prime Minister will interact with buyers and artisans coming from different countries, including America, England and Australia. The Prime Minister will inaugurate 'Kashi Ek, Roop Anek' on February 16, the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design (UPID) said in a statement.

'Kashi Ek Roop anek' will showcase products from over 10,000 artisans from all over Uttar Pradesh. Artists and weavers at the event will also be imparted skills for improving the quality and branding of their wares suitable for the larger national and international markets. Speaking about the event, UPID Chairperson Kshipra Shukla said the event will also be attended by brands and buyers from Europe, Australia and US, among others.

There are 23 lakh artisans and weavers residing in Uttar Pradesh. Of these, about 35,800 artisans and 1.5 lakh weavers reside in Varanasi alone. The Uttar Pradesh government had launched the ambitious scheme 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) in which one craft per district was identified.

UDIP said the state government established raw material banks, testing labs, common facility centres, and facilitated direct market access to artisans and weavers and helping them improve their income.

