Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick lower as coronavirus worries weigh

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 00:05 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick lower as coronavirus worries weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower on Friday as concerns about an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed a boost from Nvidia shares after the chipmaker's upbeat outlook. Nvidia Corp jumped 7.2% after it forecasts first-quarter revenue ahead of analysts' estimates, reinforcing expectations of a rebound in chip demand and lifting the broader technology sector by 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus epidemic in China showed no signs of easing, with new cases topping 5,000 on Friday. A recent Reuters poll showed the world's second-biggest economy will grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis in the current quarter but the downturn will be short-lived if the outbreak is contained.

"The coronavirus still remains a concern but it appears for now at least that the assumption is it won't impact the U.S. too much and that it will be something that can be controlled in China," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. Wall Street was on course for a second straight weekly gain after hitting a series of record highs on a largely positive fourth-quarter earnings season and confidence in the U.S. economy.

However, data released on Friday was not so upbeat. A Commerce Department retail sales report showed consumer spending likely slowed further in January, while separate data indicated industrial production fell more than expected last month. At 13:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.28% to 29,341.05. The S&P 500 fell 0.09% to 3,371.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was down or 0.06% at 9,706.43.

U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday for President's Day holiday. With the fourth-quarter earnings season starting to wind down, about 77% of the 387 S&P 500 firms that have reported so far have topped earnings estimates, according to IBES by Refinitiv.

Expedia Inc jumped 10.9% after the online travel services company forecast strong quarterly core earnings amid coronavirus uncertainties. Apart from tech, the defensive real estate, utilities, and consumer staples were in the positive territory among the 11 major S&P sectors. Energy stocks dropped by 1.2%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.42-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 63 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 118 new highs and 45 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries.In a wide-ranging interview with Re...

Browns' Garrett reiterates Rudolph used racial slur

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reiterated this week that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at him prior to the melee at the end of the game between the teams in November. He called me the N-w...

Amarinder honours families of 34 martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Friday honoured families of 34 martyrs, who laid down their lives to uphold the countrys unity and integrity. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in wh...

UPDATE 1-Lawyer Avenatti convicted for trying to extort Nike

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented. The brash lawyer was all but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020