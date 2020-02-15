Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global scenario not rosy, will impact MF sector: SEBI official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 16:13 IST
Global scenario not rosy, will impact MF sector: SEBI official
Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing tension between the US and China, which has been affecting the global trade, will have its impact on the emerging markets and will not spare the mutual fund (MF) industry too, a Sebi official said on Saturday. The amount of liquidity of the US economy is being sucked out as the Federal Reserve has been "withdrawing USD 660 billion per year", Sebi's whole-time member G. Mahalingam said.

"This will definitely have an impact on the emerging markets and will not spare the MF industry. The global scenario is not rosy," he said at a program organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here. The official of the Securities and Exchange Board of India said that liquidity is an important benchmark. "There could be credit or operational risk.

More risk management guidelines will be forthcoming as the capital markets regulator will discuss on these issues," he said. Mahalingam said prudent management is required for the sustainability of the mutual fund industry on a long-term basis. "Sustainability is required. The MF industry is growing at 21-22 percent and this growth rate will not be there forever. It will come down," he said. Asking whether the MF instruments are competitive as compared to bank deposits, he said, "Safety of the investments is equally important and this feature has to be in-built."

The MF industry should leverage technologies and reach out to retail investors beyond metro or tier-I cities. Mahalingam ruled out the possibility of using mutual funds as payment instruments in India in near future as it is done in some other countries. He said that there is "a credibility issue" in the MF industry which can be addressed through awareness drive. N S Venkatesh, chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India said that the growth of assets under management (AUM) in the industry is expected to be flat this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Unheralded Bhawana Jat qualifies for Olympics in 20km race walk

Unheralded Bhawana Jat qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 20km race walk event after pulling off a shock win with a national record time at the National Championships here on Saturday. The 23-year-old athlete, who hails from a poor far...

HC quashes defamation cases against two dailies

The Madras High Court has quashed the criminal defamation cases filed by the Tamil Nadugovernment against a leading English Daily and a Tamil newspaper for publishing an interview of BJP leaderSubramanian Swamy on late J Jayalalithaa, in 20...

Freezing weather compounds crisis for displaced in Syria

A military offensive on an opposition-controlled region of northwestern Syria has created one of the worst catastrophes for civilians in the countrys long-running war, sending hundreds of thousands of people fleeing, many of them sleeping i...

Indian Mission says health of 3 infected with COVID-19 aboard cruise ship off Japanese coast improving

The Indian Embassy here on Saturday said that the health condition of the three Indians infected with the novel coronavirus on the cruise ship anchored off the Japanese coast has improved and no new cases of infection among the Indians on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020