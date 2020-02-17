Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Letters of appreciation signed by PM given to AI crew members for Wuhan evacuation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 14:49 IST
Coronavirus: Letters of appreciation signed by PM given to AI crew members for Wuhan evacuation
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

A total of 68 Air India crew members, who were part of the two special flights that evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, were handed over letters of appreciation signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over the letters of appreciation to each crew member in a ceremony held here.

Air India conducted its first special flight to Wuhan on January 31 using the jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indians. In its second special flight on February 1, the national carrier used another B747 plane, evacuating 323 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan in China.

"Today's gathering is unique in many respects. At the least, it represents a template and a new high in professionalism. It presents a very good standard for entities that are commercial in nature but are dedicated to the country. "Air India has always been a first-class asset. Today, it is an airline which goes 42 international destinations and 82 domestic destinations...but more important than that, Air India represents quality and excellence," Puri said.

The Centre has initiated the process to sell-off Air India, which incurred a loss of over Rs 8,000 crore in 2018-19. Why is it that the ones who run the airlines find it difficult to make money, he asked, adding that airlines all over the world have a greater propensity to run into financial problems.

Rajeev Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Air India, said, "Air India is a national carrier and serving for the national cause is not something new for it. It is in its DNA." "It was a commendable job. I would obviously commend Captain Amitabh Singh who is in charge of operations at Air India," he added.

He said while 68 persons have received letters of appreciation from the prime minister, there were many others who contributed to the Wuhan evacuation. Ashwani Lohani, who retired as Air India CMD last Friday, said when the names of crew members were shortlisted, not even one of them came forward and say that we would not go.

"We are extremely proud that the team of Air India went for this mission in utter disregard for their own health...I can only say that it was a job well done," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves acquisition of WABCO Holdings by ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved the acquisition of WABCO Holdings Inc. WABCO by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. As per a combination notice filed with the Competition Commission of India CCI, ZF will acquire 100 percent shares in WABCO via its...

Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...

Four stabbed at marriage function in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four people were seriously injured when they were stabbed by a youth following a dispute at a marriage function in Muzaffarnagars Bhup Kheri village, police said on Monday. Police said the incident took place on Sunday night when guests wer...

Twenty-four killed in Burkina Faso church attack: governor

Ouagadougou, Feb 17 AFP Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an attack on a Protestant church in a village in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday. A group of armed terrorists burst into the village of Pansi, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020