NABARD projects Rs 27,989cr credit potential for Assam in FY21
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has projected a
credit potential of Rs 27,989.04 crore for Assam in the 2020- 21 fiscal.
The projection is 17 per cent higher than the previous year with the share of agriculture and allied activities
accounting for nearly 61 per cent, according to NABARD's 'State Focus Paper 2020-21' released by Assam Agriculture
Minister Atul Bora here on Monday. The sector-wise potential estimated for Assam include
Rs 10,678 crore for crop production, Rs 6,175.18 crore towards agriculture and allied activities, Rs 7,704.71 crore for MSME
sector, and Rs 2,665.52 crore for education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and export credit.
The minister, however, expressed his concern over "declining" credit to agriculture and urged RBI, NABARD and
other banks to work in tandem for improving institutional finance to this sector in an agrarian state like Assam.
NABARD Chief General Manager S S Saha said was working towards achieving the twin goal of doubling Farmers' Income by
2022 and maximising high tech agricultural practices.
