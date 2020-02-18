Grow your medical business with Bajaj Finserv's easy-to-avail Doctor Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers medical professionals at the forefront of healthcare with Doctor Loan financing up to Rs 37 lakh without the requirement for collateral. Amid the hue and cry about Budget 2020 not providing enough fiscal stimulus to the healthcare sector, doctors running a hospital or clinic can avail funding hassle-free to undertake renovation, invest in modern equipment, and expand the scope of their practice. The loan is easy to avail and is accessible through customised, pre-approved offers.

Undertake clinic renovation When undertaken with a sound business plan, clinic or hospital renovation has the potential to improve staff efficiency, reduce operational costs, and accommodate more patients. However, whether it's remodelling the operation rooms and waiting areas, adding a new wing, or enhancing the clinic through smart systems, ample financing is required to translate plans into reality.

Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for doctors is an efficient solution to rely on as it offers funding up to Rs 37 lakh for all these activities, placing no restriction on usage. Install new medical equipment

Modern medical tools and equipment aid diagnosis, and doctors who own state-of-the-art machines are sought after by a wide range of patients. Whether it is automatic external defibrillators or portable MRI machines, the latest technology bears a premium price tag. Thankfully, with the Doctor Loan's flexible tenor, medical professionals can buy or lease specialised equipment conveniently, while repaying over a maximum tenor of 96 months.

Bring specialised medical staff on board As a healthcare business grows, it becomes essential for doctors to add specialised staff to the in-house team. Often this can be on a need-basis and the hired practitioner need not be part of the regular roster. In such cases, the Doctor Loan's Flexi Loan facility is a great ally.

This feature allows practitioners to withdraw funds from the approved sanction on the go, without needing to make fresh applications. Further, here, interest is charged only on the amount withdrawn from the sanction. Ensure positive cash flow

Managing a medical practice's cash flow while borrowing can be a challenge as bad planning can cause financial distress in the future. Thankfully, the Doctor Loan aids cash flow management in more way than one. The substantial loan amount helps doctors treat short-term cash flow problems while keeping the long-term growth of the business within radar. Similarly, the non-requirement for collateral means that doctors need not set aside fixed assets as security.

Serve a wider clientele quickly When it comes to the healthcare sector, earn a patient's trust is crucial as is tapping into new markets as soon as the opportunity arises. Together, these facets are vital to a medical business's growth and well-being. Expanding to a new market could mean setting up a clinic in an important city or locality, offering new treatments or even, venturing into telemedicine.

Since time is of the essence, Bajaj Finserv facilities business expansion by offering finance on simple eligibility terms customised for doctors. This is supported by a minimal requirement for documentation and disbursal of funds within 24 hours, so that doctors can focus on quality medical care and the betterment of their practice. Medical professionals seeking to give speedy financial stimulus to their business can check their pre-approved Doctor Loan offer for instant approval through a customised deal.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.