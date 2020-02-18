Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grow your medical business with Bajaj Finserv's easy-to-avail Doctor Loan

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers medical professionals at the forefront of healthcare with Doctor Loan financing up to Rs 37 lakh without the requirement for collateral.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 13:44 IST
Grow your medical business with Bajaj Finserv's easy-to-avail Doctor Loan
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers medical professionals at the forefront of healthcare with Doctor Loan financing up to Rs 37 lakh without the requirement for collateral. Amid the hue and cry about Budget 2020 not providing enough fiscal stimulus to the healthcare sector, doctors running a hospital or clinic can avail funding hassle-free to undertake renovation, invest in modern equipment, and expand the scope of their practice. The loan is easy to avail and is accessible through customised, pre-approved offers.

Undertake clinic renovation When undertaken with a sound business plan, clinic or hospital renovation has the potential to improve staff efficiency, reduce operational costs, and accommodate more patients. However, whether it's remodelling the operation rooms and waiting areas, adding a new wing, or enhancing the clinic through smart systems, ample financing is required to translate plans into reality.

Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for doctors is an efficient solution to rely on as it offers funding up to Rs 37 lakh for all these activities, placing no restriction on usage. Install new medical equipment

Modern medical tools and equipment aid diagnosis, and doctors who own state-of-the-art machines are sought after by a wide range of patients. Whether it is automatic external defibrillators or portable MRI machines, the latest technology bears a premium price tag. Thankfully, with the Doctor Loan's flexible tenor, medical professionals can buy or lease specialised equipment conveniently, while repaying over a maximum tenor of 96 months.

Bring specialised medical staff on board As a healthcare business grows, it becomes essential for doctors to add specialised staff to the in-house team. Often this can be on a need-basis and the hired practitioner need not be part of the regular roster. In such cases, the Doctor Loan's Flexi Loan facility is a great ally.

This feature allows practitioners to withdraw funds from the approved sanction on the go, without needing to make fresh applications. Further, here, interest is charged only on the amount withdrawn from the sanction. Ensure positive cash flow

Managing a medical practice's cash flow while borrowing can be a challenge as bad planning can cause financial distress in the future. Thankfully, the Doctor Loan aids cash flow management in more way than one. The substantial loan amount helps doctors treat short-term cash flow problems while keeping the long-term growth of the business within radar. Similarly, the non-requirement for collateral means that doctors need not set aside fixed assets as security.

Serve a wider clientele quickly When it comes to the healthcare sector, earn a patient's trust is crucial as is tapping into new markets as soon as the opportunity arises. Together, these facets are vital to a medical business's growth and well-being. Expanding to a new market could mean setting up a clinic in an important city or locality, offering new treatments or even, venturing into telemedicine.

Since time is of the essence, Bajaj Finserv facilities business expansion by offering finance on simple eligibility terms customised for doctors. This is supported by a minimal requirement for documentation and disbursal of funds within 24 hours, so that doctors can focus on quality medical care and the betterment of their practice. Medical professionals seeking to give speedy financial stimulus to their business can check their pre-approved Doctor Loan offer for instant approval through a customised deal.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Going to India: Trump set to open world's biggest cricket stadium

U.S. President Donald Trump will inaugurate the worlds largest cricket stadium when he arrives in Ahmedabad, the home base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday at the start of a two-day visit aimed at smoothing ties strained by trade ...

Court directs CBI to hand over certain documents from charge sheet in INX Media case

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the CBI to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to CBI durin...

Man booked for fraudulently obtaining PRC in Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday booked a man for fraudulently obtaining permanent resident certificate PRC in connivance with revenue department staffs, officials said. The Crime Branch registered a criminal case aga...

UPDATE 1-British PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says: Ignore the ignorant pundits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, said on Tuesday that people should read more about superforecasting rather than paying attention to ignorant pundits after a Downing Street aide was forced to resign.Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020