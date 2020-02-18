French finance minister warns Renault against job cuts, factory closures
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Renault on Tuesday against shutting factories in France and cutting jobs thereafter the carmaker announced "no taboos" cost cuts last week.
"The state will play its role as a shareholder in Renault to make sure that the choices which will be made will not go against jobs and factories in France," Le Maire told journalists in Brussels, adding the government would talk with the carmaker and remain "very vigilant" on its cost cuts strategy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
