Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro drops against dollar before Germany's ZEW survey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 14:21 IST
FOREX-Euro drops against dollar before Germany's ZEW survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The euro weakened on Tuesday, close to the three-year low it fell to on Monday, before a German survey that's expected to show a slump in investor confidence and fuel growing pessimism about the outlook for Europe's largest economy. The euro has lost 3.4% of its value against the U.S. dollar so far this year, after weak manufacturing and gross domestic product data from Germany suggested the eurozone is more vulnerable than previously thought, while the U.S. economy proved more resilient than the rest of the world.

The euro traded down 0.1% at $1.0826, close to its lowest since April 2017. "Breaking the EUR/USD 1.0800 level seems to be a question of when rather than if," said Petr Krpata, chief currency strategist at ING. "The mix of soft euro zone data, the market pricing renewed ECB deposit rate cuts and attractive euro funding characteristics do not bode well for the" euro.

Poor economic data in the euro area raised concerns that the eurozone monetary policy will have to remain looser for longer. The euro's next hurdle is the release of Germany's ZEW survey at 1000 GMT. It's forecast to show economic sentiment slipped from the highest since July 2015.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's first meeting of the year similarly fuelled expectations of lower interest rates. The RBA left rates at a record low of 0.75% at that meeting, but the minutes showed it was prepared to ease policy further if needed. The Australian dollar fell 0.5% to 0.6681 against the U.S. dollar, a one-week low. The Aussie has also been buffeted by the coronavirus because of Australia's extensive trade ties with China.

Norway's crown plunged to a 19-year low of 9.3195 against the U.S. dollar. The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2979 and by 0.1% to 83.41 pence against the euro as Britain and the European Union laid out conflicting views on how to proceed with trade negotiations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Europe adviser, David Frost, said on Monday Britain would not be threatened into following EU rules to win a free-trade agreement with the bloc. Frost's comments contrasted with those of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has called on Britain to guarantee fair competition based on ambitious environmental and labor standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-European shares slump as Apple warning hammers tech sector

European shares dropped on Tuesday as a revenue warning from Apple Inc sent shockwaves through the tech sector, hammering iPhone parts makers and underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. Apples Frankfurt-l...

Kala Kumbh- Handicrafts Exhibition to be held to promote GI crafts and heritage

With an objective to promote Geographical Indication GI crafts and heritage of India, the Ministry of Textiles is organizing Kala Kumbh - Handicrafts Thematic Exhibition in various parts of the country through the Office of Development Comm...

Going to India: Trump set to open world's biggest cricket stadium

U.S. President Donald Trump will inaugurate the worlds largest cricket stadium when he arrives in Ahmedabad, the home base of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday at the start of a two-day visit aimed at smoothing ties strained by trade ...

Court directs CBI to hand over certain documents from charge sheet in INX Media case

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the CBI to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to CBI durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020