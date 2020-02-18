Left Menu
Jane Conway to lead India for Principal International

Principal® announced the appointment of Jane Conway as Country Head of Principal International in India.

Jane Conway, Country Head, Principal International. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Principal® announced the appointment of Jane Conway as Country Head of Principal International in India. She will be responsible for leading Principal businesses in India which includes Principal Asset Management Private Limited and Principal Retirement Advisors Private Limited, both focused on providing financial tools, resources and information to help people live their best life.

Conway has more than 30 years of financial services experience, most recently as Vice President, Operational risk management for Freedom Mortgage Corporation located in Lowa, United States. Previously, she had a long tenure with Principal, including leadership roles in the United States and Chile. As an experienced professional in financial services, she has cultivated management skills in developing talent, team building, stakeholder alignment, change management and operational excellence.

"We are pleased to have Jane rejoin Principal and apply her significant marketing and customer service expertise to lead the next phase of Principal India's asset management and advisory business," said Pedro Borda, Chief Operating officer of Principal International. "Our operations in India are key to our global strategy and we believe Jane's leadership paired with the local team's knowledge of the market will position us to better serve our customers," added Borda.

Principal India also announced the appointment of a new member to its Board. Bharat Ravuri is the new Managing Director for Principal Retirement Advisors. In her role, Conway will work closely with Managing Director for Principal Asset Management Private Ltd, previously held by Lalit Vij, who is departing the firm and Bharat Ravuri, the Managing Director for Principal Retirement Advisors.

Ravuri comes with 25 years of corporate and entrepreneurial experience in financial services. He previously worked in the United States and Japan. With a strong understanding of Indian fintech landscape, he successfully launched MintZip, a fintech firm that helps simplify financial decisions for customers. He is experienced in managing large businesses, has been instrumental in significantly increasing revenues through innovative product launches and new market strategies, and has championed large global transformational programs.

He has also cultivated a strong business knowledge in banking, asset management and benefits administration. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

