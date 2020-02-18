Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Passenger operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would soon resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa while the government sought to end anti-pipeline protests that are blocking rail freight in eastern Canada. VIA Rail said passenger services between the two cities would start on Thursday after it received a notification from Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest railroad.

Protests opposing the construction of a gas pipeline project in British Columbia have disrupted passenger trains and goods transportation in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address legislators later on Tuesday about the disruption caused by the blockades, his office said.

Earlier in the day, he met a group of cabinet ministers which is addressing the crisis. "We would obviously like to find a way to move forward in a peaceful manner," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said before the meeting.

Meanwhile, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted support for the Wet'suwet' en indigenous people of British Columbia and their campaign against the C$6.6-billion ($4.98 billion) Coastal GasLink project. The demonstrations spread as environmentalists joined the campaign, arguing that Canada - a major energy exporter - should do more to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Perry Bellegarde, head of the Assembly of First Nations umbrella group, called for calm and constructive dialogue. "The Wet'suwet' en peoples have asked that they are given space for their own internal dialogue ... they have told me they want to create their own approach to formalize discussion with federal and provincial governments," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

Police in British Columbia has mounted a series of operations to clear the protests, angering aboriginal groups who complain the country's indigenous population is marginalized. Some bands insist they can veto on projects on their land, a stance rejected by Canadian courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

US, Taliban on verge of withdrawal deal: sources

Kabul, Feb 18 AFP The US and the Taliban, at war since 2001, are on the verge of agreeing a landmark withdrawal deal to be signed in Qatar, an insurgent source told AFP on Tuesday. An Afghan official suggested the deal could be inked on Feb...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 17

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...

UPDATE 2-Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsteins rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the MeToo movement. The New York jury of seven me...

Cardinals RHP Mikolas (elbow) to miss start of season

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will miss the start of the season due to a flexor tendon issue in his right elbow, manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday. Mikolas received a second platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday morning to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020