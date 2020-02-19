Kusumgar Partners With DRDO for Manufacturing Parachutes

MUMBAI, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kusumgar Corporates, a leading manufacturer of Technical Textiles in India, has proudly partnered with DRDO and acquired the TOT (Transfer of Technology) for manufacturing of Combat Free Fall (CFF) Parachute system in India.

The TOT was handed over to the Managing Director, Mr. Siddharth Kusumgar during the DEFEXPO by the Chairman of DRDO, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy in the presence of Hon'ble Defence Minister, Sh. Rajnath Singh and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Sh. Yogi Adityanath. "We have always been focused on building strong capabilities within India to support our defence establishment and reduce dependence on imports. This is an important step in that direction," said Siddharth.

CFF parachute system provides total solutions to Paratrooper for jumping from a height as high as 30,000 ft., can glide up to 30 km range and can land at the desired target. It can be used in High Altitude High Opening (HAHO) as well as in High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) modes.

Kusumgar has been working with DRDO for several years and has partnered with them in development of various solutions to meet the needs of the armed forces. According to Ankur Kothari, CEO, "In the future as well, Kusumgar will continue to enhance their strengths in the manufacturing of specialised products by bringing latest technology to serve the country better."

About Kusumgar Corporates

Kusumgar Corporates is a pioneer in Technical Textiles in India. Established in 1970, Kusumgar has proven credentials in the arena of specialized textiles with a comprehensive range of textiles for a wide spectrum of applications. Over the decades, the company has delighted customers with a diverse range that includes: Cordura fabrics, Custom fabrics, Geo-synthetics, Recreational fabrics, Parachute fabrics, Protective fabrics, Ballistic fabrics, Filter fabrics, Parasail fabrics, Impression fabrics, and Medical textile fabrics.

