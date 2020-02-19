Left Menu
Telangana, MedTechConnect launch Project Tej to accelerate innovations

The state government of Telangana and MedTechConnect said on Wednesday they have joined hands to launch a new initiative called Project Tej which will provide a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to test their innovative ideas in the field of medical technologies.

The programme has support of more than 25 institutions across India. Image Credit: ANI

The state government of Telangana and MedTechConnect said on Wednesday they have joined hands to launch a new initiative called Project Tej which will provide a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to test their innovative ideas in the field of medical technologies. MedTechConnect is a platform founded by Cyient and Xynteo's India 2022 coalition. The testbeds will give MedTech innovators access to real-world clinical settings for faster validation of innovative, affordable technologies and also provide access to industrial networks and markets.At the BioAsia 2020, Asia's largest biotechnology and life-sciences forum, the state's Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and MedTechConnect signed the memorandum of understanding to accelerate and support the indigenous innovations in medical technologies.

"With this initiative, we want to use the expertise available in the state to ensure ground-breaking medical technologies can deliver quality healthcare for all," said RICH Director General Ajit Rangnekar. Cyient's Executive Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy said implementation of Project Tej will help provide real-world access for companies to test and commercialise their technologies. "We hope this creates an encouraging environment for local start-ups to bring their products to the market," he added.

Project Tej, a programme managed by MedTechConnect, has the support of more than 25 institutions across India, Cyient said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

