Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures rise on China stimulus hopes, signs of slowing virus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:27 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise on China stimulus hopes, signs of slowing virus spread

U.S. stock index futures advanced on Wednesday as signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more steps to bolster its virus-hit economy helped investors return to equities after Apple's sales warning.

The number of new coronavirus cases dropped in mainland China, helping world stocks rise, although global health officials cautioned it was too early to predict how the epidemic will play out. China has unveiled several fiscal and monetary measures in an attempt to limit the damage from business shutdowns and travel curbs on the world's second-largest economy, and many analysts predict further policy easing is likely.

China's stimulus measures, confidence in the U.S. economy and hopes that the damage from the outbreak will be short-lived helped Wall Street's main indexes notch fresh highs last week. The Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as a warning from Apple Inc that it would be unable to meet its current-quarter sales targets highlighted concerns about disruptions to global supply chains.

However, the iPhone maker's shares closed off their session lows as many analysts saw the forecast update as a near-term problem. Apple shares were up 0.6% in premarket trading. At 7:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 83 points, or 0.28%. S&P 500 e-minis were 9.5 points, or 0.28%, higher and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 38.5 points, or 0.4%.

Market participants now await the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, where the central bank pointed to continued moderate growth for the domestic economy and said it was monitoring risks from the coronavirus outbreak. Several Fed policymakers are also scheduled to speak before the minutes are released at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

Among stocks, Garmin Ltd rose 8% after the wearable fitness devices maker forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates. Co-Diagnostics Inc climbed 6.2% after the molecular diagnostics company said it was moving towards obtaining clearance from regulatory bodies to market and sell its screening test for coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No 'official' talks with Navjot Sidhu yet, Mann on Cong leader joining AAP

Amid speculations that AAP is trying to woo Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, partys Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said they have not held any talks at the official-level with the cricketer-turne...

Blume Ventures announces final close of Fund III at $102 mn

Homegrown early-stage venture capital firm, Blume Ventures on Wednesday announced the final close of Blume Ventures Fund III at USD 102 million about Rs 730 crore. After a first close in late 2018, the final close was completed in December ...

Decision to start onion exports after due consideration: Danve

Union Minister of State Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve onWednesday said the decision to lift the ban on onion exports will be taken after considering the interests of both farmersand consumers. Citing th...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. housing starts drop; building permits near 13-year high

U.S. homebuilding fell less than expected in January while permits surged to a nearly 13-year high, pointing to sustained housing market strength that could help keep the longest economic expansion in history on the track.Other data on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020