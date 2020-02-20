Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone yields slip on economic, coronavirus worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 14:18 IST
Euro zone yields slip on economic, coronavirus worries
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone bond yields edged lower early Thursday as concern about a eurozone economic slowdown and damage to Asian growth from China's coronavirus kept core yields near two-week lows.

Worries about the euro zone's economy after a string of weak data have kept safe-haven government debt like Germany's well-supported. New data arrive on Friday when purchasing managers indexes and eurozone inflation numbers are released. The effects of the coronavirus on the eurozone economy are still unknown, but yields have already priced in much of the outlook for the region, particularly in Germany, said Jan von Gerich, an analyst at Nordea.

"It seems like the lower yields already account for the weakening outlook," he said. "The problem for yields to go even lower is that the ECB (European Central Bank) doesn't seem keen on any more easing. The bulk of the slowdown is priced in." ECB minutes from its last meeting will be published later on Thursday. Analysts are not expecting market-moving information.

The 10-year German government bond yield was down almost 2 basis points at -0.432%, close to three-and-a-half-month lows of -0.447% reached earlier in February. Other core eurozone yields were also lower by 1 to 2 basis points. The coronavirus continues to shape risk appetite. China has reported a large drop in new cases and announced an interest rate cut to buttress its economy. But South Korea reported a jump in new cases, two people died in Japan and researchers said the virus spreads more easily than previously believed.

Italian bond yields largely shrugged off renewed concerns about a breakdown in the governing coalition as investors hunted for better yields in markets like Italy and Greece. Analysts at Unicredit said Matteo Renzi, leader of Italy Alive, had further raised tensions within the coalition this week but did not announce any steps that could cause a government crisis.

"We regard recent political developments mostly as noise, but recognize that uncertainty is on the rise," they wrote, noting that the spread between Italian and German bond yields had widened but remained below the 140 basis points. The 10-year bond yield traded down 1 basis point at 0.93%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Americans trust U.S. govt to handle coronavirus outbreak, poll shows

More than three in four Americans say they are very confident or somewhat confident in the U.S. federal governments ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak, a Gallup poll has found, a higher level of confidence than in previous health scar...

Har govt committed to secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas water: Guv Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to secure the states legitimate share of surplus Ravi Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Arya made the remark ...

Tunnel-boring work for E-W Metro to recommence soon: Official

Work for the citys East-West Metro corridor, which had come to a halt following an accidentlast year, will recommence soon, a senior KMRC official here said on Thursday.Tunnel-boring work was put on hold after a machine hit an aquifer on Au...

INSIGHT-'Hit with a truck' - How Iran's missiles inflicted brain injury on U.S. troops

In the wee hours of Jan. 8, Tehran retaliated over the U.S. killing of Irans most powerful general by bombarding the al-Asad air base in Iraq.Among the 2,000 troops stationed there was U.S. Army Specialist Kimo Keltz, who recalls hearing a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020