Design Dekko brings India's top designers like Alan Abraham, Madhav Raman, Swarup Dutta and Asha Sairam on 'Future of Responsible Designs'

Sustainability is the need of the hour and there is an instant need to adopt sustainable practices starting right at homes.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 20-02-2020 18:01 IST
Design Dekko is a brand agnostic platform for architects and interior professional by Godrej Group.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sustainability is the need of the hour and there is an instant need to adopt sustainable practices starting right at homes. Design Dekko, Godrej Group's brand-agnostic platform for architecture and design, will engage India's top and accomplished designers to discuss the 'Future of Responsible Designs'.

The panel discussion is part of Godrej L'Affaire, which is scheduled on Saturday, February 22 at Godrej One, Mumbai. It includes leading designers such as Alan Abraham (Abraham John Architects), Madhav Raman (Anagram Architects), Swarup Dutta (Scenographer) and Asha Sairam (Studio Lotus). The session will be moderated by Preeti Singh, Editor - Houzz India. Sustainable design is an important and oft-discussed subject in the architecture and design space. However, there still exits a wide debate on the critical factors which determines the sustainability quotient of a design.

Today, the industry acknowledges a design which is not sustainable, is myopic. The context with which we conceive and execute a design becomes absolutely important in today's times. Design thinking plays a vital role in solving sustainable issues today, if the project is not designed with sustainability, the purpose of the project is moot.

During the session, the design trailblazers will talk about how the interest has been shifted to sustainability. By conceptualizing ideas and aspirations towards greener and an eco-friendly way one can seek to make their designs kinder to the planet. They will also share their experiences and anecdotes about their challenges, successes, and how one can inject flair in the design while keeping budget in mind.

During the course of the debate, the leading design experts will try to explore and share their perspective responsible designing and sustainability. The discussion is powered by Design Dekko and supported by brands like Godrej Interio, Houzz India, HR Johnson, Godrej Locks, U&Us, Script, Godrej Security Solutions, Godrej Properties, Godrej Construction, and Godrej aer.

