Left Menu
Development News Edition

China releases water from dams to ease Mekong River drought, promises more help

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:02 IST
China releases water from dams to ease Mekong River drought, promises more help
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

China on Thursday said it was helping its downstream neighbors cope with a prolonged drought by releasing more water from its dams on the Mekong River, adding it would consider sharing information on hydrology to provide further assistance in the future.

The statement came as a new economic report predicted that the building of dams to harness hydropower on the Mekong River would reshape the economies of five countries along the waterway, fuelling long-term inflation and dependence on China. The drought over the past year has severely hurt farming and fishing in Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam, and many blame China's 11 dams on the upper Mekong - which China calls the Lancang River - as well as climate change.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said a lack of rain was the main cause of the drought and said China had suffered from it too. "China has overcome its own difficulty and increased water outflow from the Lancang River to help Mekong countries mitigate the drought," Wang told a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) grouping.

"We also agreed to strengthen such cooperation within the framework of LMC to ensure the rational and sustainable use of water resources," he said. A new spate of dam-building in Laos is poised to turbo-charge water and food security disputes along the Mekong, on which at least 60 million people depend for their livelihoods.

In the past four months, Laos has opened two dams on the mainstream Lower Mekong and is poised to begin construction later this year on a third dam near the city of Luang Prabang. On Thursday, an analysis by Fitch Solutions Macro Research said dam-building was already changing livelihoods and would have profound implications in the coming decade.

The report cited studies by the Mekong River Commission that projected heavy losses in fishing and farming, which would force these countries to import more food. "This puts these countries at further risk of elevated inﬂation due to higher foreign food prices in times of shortage, and currency depreciation over the long term due to likely higher structural inflation vis-à-vis their trading partners," it said.

"This could see these economies increasingly rely on China for essential food imports to make up the shortfall over the long term, making these countries even more vulnerable to Chinese influence," the report said. It also predicted a shift away from agriculture towards manufacturing and hospitality services such as tourism.

Fitch Solutions is an economic research center owned by the Fitch Group that operates separately from the Fitch rating agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street eases at open as virus fears build

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised concerns about the global economic impact of the epidemic, while ETrade Financial soared on a buyout offer from Morgan Stanley....

HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders squabble over bloc's budget for 2021-27

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate, migration a...

After Rahul, Nath speaking language of Pak PM: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday slammed Madhya Pradesh ChiefMinister Kamal Nath for raising question marks over surgical strike, and said that like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nathwas also speaking the lang...

Work on all-weather road in U'khand should be finished before Kumbh: Gen VK Singh

Union Minister of State for Road Transport Gen retd VK Singh on Thursday asked officials to complete the chardham all-weather road project in Uttarakhand before the Kumbh fair to be held in Haridwar early next year. Speedy completion of wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020