Wipro acquires Washington-headquartered Rational Interaction

Wipro Digital announced on Friday it has acquired Washington-headquartered Rational Interaction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company. Founded in 2009 by women, Rational Interaction has more than 300 employees worldwide and offices in Seattle and Bellevue, WA; Dublin; and Sydney, according to Wipro Digital.

Led by women, the company has become one of Washington state's 100 largest privately-held companies with a roster of Fortune 50 clients, it said. The acquisition will scale Wipro Digital's offering for Chief Marketing Officers, connecting Rational Interactions' ability to map and orchestrate the customer journey with Wipro Digitals' ability to design and build experiences at the global scale, it said.

Together, the companies will provide bespoke and effective solutions for the marketing suite, the digital business unit of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Wipro Limited said in a statement.

Rational Interaction helps brands create sustained CX program success, with core offerings that include strategic advising, customer acquisition, and customer life cycle management, according to Wipro Digital. "Rational Interactions deep CX expertise and Wipro's global scale and industry expertise will provide companies and their CMOs with the comprehensive digital programs and journeys needed in today's customer-centric world", it said.

"Wipro's global presence and partnerships with industry leaders provide an opportunity to scale Rational Interactions CX offerings, building on our success in developing and launching brand-defining campaigns," said Kahly Berg, CEO, Rational Interaction. Rational Interaction will continue to grow and service its clients, with no plans to reduce its current staff, as it integrates with Wipro Digital, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

