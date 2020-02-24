Left Menu
Two dozen apply for SEBI chairman post

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 24-02-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:46 IST
As many as two dozen people, including two whole-time members of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), have applied for the post of chairman of the capital markets regulator, sources said. The last date for applying for the post was February 10.

A couple of serving and retired bureaucrats have also applied for the position, sources said. According to the sources, at least two serving whole-time members of Sebi have applied for the position but current chief Ajay Tyagi, whose three-year term comes to an end this month, has not put in his application.

Tyagi was appointed for an initial period of three years and was eligible for an extension of two years. However, the government decided to call in for a fresh selection process by issuing advertisement on January 24. Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the head of the markets regulator in 2017. He assumed charge on March 1, 2017.

In case of Tyagi, the government issued appointment notification twice. According to the first notification issued on February 10, 2017, Tyagi, the then Additional Secretary (Investment) in the Department of Economic Affairs, was appointed Sebi chairman for a period not exceeding five years or till the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Subsequently, another notification curtailed his appointment to a period of three years.

As per the procedure for the appointment of regulator heads, the candidates will be shortlisted by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) headed by the Cabinet Secretary. The shortlisted candidates are interviewed by a panel comprising Economic Affairs Secretary and three external members having domain knowledge.

Based on the interaction, FSRASC recommends name to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval.

