USUI Susira to set up facility in Mahindra Lifespaces' property in Chennai, invest Rs 100 cr

USUI Susira, Japanese manufacturer of engine components for automobile and non-automobile applications, will invest Rs 100 crore to set up a new facility at Mahindra Lifespaces' commercial and township property, Origins, in Chennai. The facility will be set up at Origins by Mahindra World City, Chennai, a joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers promoted Mahindra World City Developers and Japanese firm Sumitomo Corporation.

Initially, USUI Susira will establish its facility on a five acre parcel for manufacturing automobile parts in the first phase, and later on expand on another five acre, Mahindra Lifespaces said in a statement. The 10 acre facility will be USUI's largest in India and will employ 500 people when it is fully operational by 2024, it said.

"We will invest Rs 100 crore to set up the facility. Once completed, this facility will help us significantly scale up our production in India. Our partnership with Origins, Chennai will help us realise our vision of make in India," USUI Susira International Managing Director Hideto Mano said. USUI Susira has its main factory in Ambathur, and has five operational units at Kakkalur in Tamil Nadu.

Apart from USUI, other Japanese firms like diesel engine manufacturer Yanmar Group and Nissei Electric, manufacturer and trader of optical fiber products and electrical components, have established their facilities in Origins, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.