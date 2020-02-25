Left Menu
Development News Edition

HashedIn Technologies Kick-starts its 17th Version of HashedIn University

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 11:01 IST
HashedIn Technologies Kick-starts its 17th Version of HashedIn University

HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd is proud to announce that it has launched its 17th edition of HashedIn University, with the biggest ever batch of 150+ engineering graduates recruited from 60 participating colleges across India. HashedIn University is a 2-month intensive yet fun-filled unique training boot camp that is conducted with a motive of creating experts in next-gen technologies and transforming freshers into highly confident business professionals. It also nurtures the tendency to produce full-stack developers for digital and cloud platforms.

The new recruits are imparted both technical and business knowledge, which they derive from numerous guest lectures featuring prominent veterans from the technical world. Some of the tracks covered in HashedIn University are Full Stack Training on Backend, Frontend & SE principles, Advanced tracks for ML, Chatbot, Redis, etc. 

According to Himanshu Varshney, CEO, HashedIn Technologies, "The vision of HashedIn University (HU) is to produce technically sound engineers who are ready to face challenges and blend with an emerging competitive industry. We facilitate the freshers in every new technology and keep them on track to help them grow in their careers. HU has been established on a 'compressed action learning' platform, which clearly showcases the difference between a good and a great engineer. This paves a way for our Hashers to learn and inculcate certain values to become great engineers and the new-age workforce."

On completion of the 2-month program, the industry-ready techies are allocated to product innovative teams and put on a fast-track growth trajectory to take on bigger roles.

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 225+ robust solutions for 165+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about our Intelligent SaaS solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com.

Media Contact:
Judelyn Belinda Gomes
media@hashedin.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015155/HashedIn_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Clashes break out on Greek island against migrant camp

Clashes broke out on the Greek island of Lesbos early on Tuesday between police and residents protesting the construction of a migrant detention centre, witnesses and police said. Witnesses said about 500 people attempted to block the unloa...

South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893

Eds Adds official quotes, mask export ban Seoul, Feb 25 AFP South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Preventions morning updates.The co...

Bucks top Wizards in OT despite Beal's 55 points

Khris Middleton scored 40 points as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bradley Beals career-high 55-point performance to earn a 137-134 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Middleton shot 15 of 28 from the floor to exc...

Seann William Scott joins Fox comedy pilot 'This Country'

Lethal Weapon alum Seann William Scott has boarded the cast of Foxs comedy pilot This Country. Based on the BAFTA-winning BBC series of the same name, the new show is a mockumentary, hailing from writer Jenny Bicks and director Paul Feig.Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020