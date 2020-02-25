Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eureka Forbes to launch ACs with 'active shield' technology

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:02 IST
Eureka Forbes to launch ACs with 'active shield' technology

Consumer goods company Eureka Forbes Tuesday said it will nationally launch air conditioners under the brand name 'Forbes' by March-April this year, with patented technology to deliver air free of microbes and germs. "We call it 'health conditioner' because it removes 99 per cent microbes and germs within two hours. It comes with 'Active Shield' technology for which we have applied patent," said Vikram Surendran, President, Eureka Forbes Limited.

The company has done test marketing for the last fifteen-odd months in Gujarat and Kerala, and based on research, it is going launch air conditioners nationally between March and April, he said. The product, Surendran added, is present in 451 multi-brand outlets in Gujarat, where it has achieved 2.8 per cent market share.

"Since its pilot launch, the Forbes brand has achieved 2.8 per cent overall market share in Gujarat and 2.5 per cent in Kerala and sold over 45,000 units. It has now also introduced cassette and tower ACs," he said. The "health conditioner" technology was developed in the company's R&D facility in Bengaluru around two years back.

The company achieved a turnover of Rs 2,300 crore in the 2019 financial year, with water purification remaining its largest segment, contributing about 70 per cent of turnover, he said. Vacuum cleaners would be about 20 per cent, and balance would be security systems and air purifiers, he said, adding that the category of AC will take time to develop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US President Trump’s visit to boost India-US socio-economic relations: Goyal

Mr. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce Industry and Railways, Govt of India, today said that US President Mr. Donald Trumps visit will strengthen the India-US socio-economic relations further.Speaking at the Fireside Chat at US-India Forum...

UPDATE 1-Spanish opera star Domingo apologises after sexual harassment claims

Opera singer Placido Domingo has apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, saying he took full responsibility for his actions.The singer issued a statement on Tuesday after the Associated Pres...

10 dead, 186 injured in communal violence in Delhi: Police

At least 10 persons have died and 186 are injured in the communal violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday, police said here on Tuesday. Unfortunately 10 deaths have occurred including the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal. DCP S...

Volleyball's loss is archery's gain as Kritika wins compound archery gold in KIUG

Just two years after shifting to archery from volleyball, Kritika Sharma bagged the gold in the individual compound event at the inaugural Khelo India University Games KIUG here on Tuesday. The 19-year-old, representing Rajasthan University...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020