BRIEF-Deutsche Bank Investigates Where It Could Be Most Affected By Coronavirus Threat

DEUTSCHE BANK AG: * WE ARE ALSO INVESTIGATING WHERE WE COULD BE MOST AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS THREAT

* WE IMPOSED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND THE AFFECTED PARTS OF ITALY, AND ASKED EMPLOYEES TO POSTPONE ANY TRAVEL THAT WAS NOT ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY FOR NOW Further company coverage:

(Gdansk Newsroom)

