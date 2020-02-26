Ameyo Announces Partnership With WhatsApp for Business for Connecting Businesses to Customers

Ameyo will now help businesses reach around 2 billion WhatsApp users by integrating with the WhatsApp Business API

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameyo today announced its partnership with Whatsapp to offer WhatsApp for Business API, a connector that will allow businesses to reach their users quickly and easily.

Ameyo, with its platform capabilities, will now get the businesses onboarded faster than ever with WhatsApp.

Ameyo will not only provide the WhatsApp Business API but will also enhance the capability of delivering end-to-end customer support with its Ticketing Solution. WhatsApp will provide more connected conversations and will turn out to be a game-changer adding to the omnichannel wave of Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Instagram, LINE, and Viber.

WhatsApp will be an addition to Ameyo's recently launched Channel Addition Framework platform allowing businesses to deliver WhatsApp based Customer Service to get a 360-degree view.

Customers today expect to communicate with businesses the way they communicate with their friends. With enhanced capabilities of WhatsApp, Ameyo is providing ease of customer experience to various business verticals like Healthcare, Insurance, Travel, BPO, Telecommunication, E-Commerce, and Education with some of the elite brands like DocsApp, Auto Express, Lovely Professional University, and Solex Plus already using the solution.

"We are excited to bring one of the most popular consumer channels to Business Communication with WhatsApp Business API integration with Ameyo," adds Sachin Bhatia, Head of Marketing and Global Business, Ameyo. "We have already observed uptake in a variety of use cases like Support and Enquiry and we believe this channel can increase conversion/speed of response and reduce the cost of engagement for businesses," he states further.

With WhatsApp becoming one of the most popular messaging apps with 2 billion users across the world, Ameyo's ticketing solution will now help businesses simplify the customer journey on their preferred channel. Customer experience is driven by contextual conversation and Ameyo's ticketing solution will allow businesses to preserve the context across all channels and create a seamless experience for customers.

About Ameyo

Ameyo is an Omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public, as well as hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all major industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat and social media such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Playstore, Twitter, and Facebook added with Channel Addition Framework.

