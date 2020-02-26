Left Menu
Development News Edition

LANXESS product Rely+On Virkon effective against coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to spread. Authorities around the world are therefore tightening measures to stop the further spread of the lung disease. With no vaccine available, disinfection is of the utmost importance.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Surat (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:02 IST
LANXESS product Rely+On Virkon effective against coronavirus
LANXESS. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Feb 26 (ANI/Newswire Gujarat): The coronavirus continues to spread. Authorities around the world are therefore tightening measures to stop the further spread of the lung disease. With no vaccine available, disinfection is of the utmost importance. The high-level disinfectant Rely+On Virkon from specialty chemicals company LANXESS is effective against the coronavirus. The product is used for hard surface and equipment disinfection.

"Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, we are seeing increased demand for Rely+On Virkon in China and other countries around the globe. We are therefore currently working intensively to optimally align our production and logistics capacities to deliver additional product quantity to this region as quickly as possible", said Anneliese Bischof, Head of the Disinfectants Business at LANXESS. Rely+On Virkon inactivates coronavirus quickly

Independent tests have proven that Rely+On Virkon inactivates a closely related surrogate of the currently spreading coronavirus strain. "From these tests, it can be concluded that Rely+On Virkon is also effective against 2019-nCoV", said Bischof.

In independent tests, Rely+On Virkon achieved inactivation of the coronavirus strain at a 1:100 dilution rate with ten-minute contact time. This corresponds to test conditions required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and proves the performance and suitability of Rely+On Virkon for practical use. Rely+On Virkon is diluted for application and sprayed on hard surfaces and equipment. It can, therefore, help to reduce the risk of contamination of surfaces, door handles, tables or chairs during disinfection measures at public transport terminals, airports, hospitals, clinics, shopping malls, etc.

LANXESS produces a wide range of scientifically-based biocide technologies under the Virkon brand. Virkon is manufactured by the LANXESS Material Protection Products business unit. The business unit belongs to LANXESS's Performance Chemicals segment, with sales of Euro 1.35 billion in 2018.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of Euro 7.2 billion in 2018. The company currently has about 15,500 employees in 33 countries and is represented at 58 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Forward-looking statements This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations, and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein.

LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

This story is provided by Newswire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newswire Gujarat)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mohun Bagan's 23-pass goal showcased by AIFF as proof of I-League's progression

A Mohun Bagan goal that came after 23 passes in their win against Churchill Brothers has been showcased by the All India Football Federation to drive home the competitiveness of the I-League and the significant progression it has made. Mohu...

US, South Korea militaries face new enemy in viral outbreak

Seoul, Feb 26 AP The US and South Korean militaries, used to being on guard for threats from North Korea, face a new and formidable enemy that could hurt battle readiness a virus spreading around the world that has infected more than 1,200 ...

China to Russia: End discriminatory coronavirus measures against Chinese

Chinas embassy in Russia has demanded authorities in Moscow end what it said are discriminatory anti-coronavirus measures against Chinese nationals, saying they are damaging relations and alarming Chinese residents of the Russian capital.Th...

Alpine skiing-Women's World Cup event to go ahead in Italy

The womens World Cup alpine skiing races at La Thuile in Italys Aosta valley are to go ahead as planned, but with a limited number of spectators, because the area has not been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020