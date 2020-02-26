Left Menu
Aena chairman warns that impact of coronavirus spreading to Europe is "unknown"

It is too early to assess the impact of coronavirus on passenger traffic, chairman of Spanish airport operator Aena Maurici Lucena Betriu told investors on Wednesday. "We know very little so far about potential impact. It's clear that the situation is really fluid, there are changes every day," he said.

"Any mitigation for coronavirus would be short-lived," Betriu said. "In my experience, potential reduction in traffic recovers quickly and dramatically, as we saw after pandemics or terror attacks." However, the perception of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe has changed since the apparition of new cases in Spain and Italy, the state-owned firm's chairman conceded.

