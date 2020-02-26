Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Why EU doesn't want to give Brexit Britain plain trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:04 IST
EXPLAINER-Why EU doesn't want to give Brexit Britain plain trade deal
Image Credit: ANI

Britain and the European Union will launch talks next Monday on a new post-Brexit partnership due to start in 2021, but the two sides are already trading barbs on the scale and scope of their trade cooperation.

Britain says it wants a simple free trade agreement such as the EU has with Canada or Japan, which would mean significantly more trade frictions than there are currently between the world's largest trading bloc and its fifth biggest economy. But the EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Wednesday that was not on offer without solid "level playing field" guarantees of fair competition ahead.

Here are the EU's arguments for refusing to grant Britain a plain trade deal.

* PROXIMITY

Unlike Japan, Canada, Chile, South Korea or Mexico, which sit thousands of kilometres away from EU's borders, the UK is the bloc's immediate neighbour and so its ability to impact the continent's cherished internal market is exponentially bigger. "The UK says that it wants Canada. But the problem with that is that the UK is not Canada," Barnier said.

* TRADE VOLUMES

Unlike with the more distant countries, the EU says the UK will be its third-largest trading partner when the current transition period - during which Britain remains bound by EU laws and regulations - ends on Dec. 31.

The EU's 2018 imports from the UK amounted to 197 billion euros, more than the 125 billion euros worth of combined imports from Canada, Japan and South Korea, according to the executive European Commission.

* HISTORIC INTEGRATION

The EU highlights "economic interconnectedness" with Britain, which ceased being a member of the bloc on Jan. 31 after nearly half a century. That makes the situation entirely different to that of other countries on other continents. "The EU isn't a prison – you can leave, but there are many different consequences for many different people," Barnier told the European Parliament.

* "SINGAPORE ON THAMES

That is why the EU demands strong guarantees of fair competition from Britain from 2021, especially given London's stated ambition to move away from EU rules on everything from environment and labor to competition, state aid and taxes.

The EU fears that a big, economically powerful close neighbor could adopt dumping practices and quickly become a "Singapore on Thames" that would undercut the bloc's own market. Through closely monitoring the so-called rules of origin, the EU wants to make sure goods coming tariff- and quota-free from the UK are not just cheaper products from elsewhere in the world that get assembled in Britain.

* WHAT IF NO DEAL BY END-2020?

Barnier said the EU would not seek a deal "at any price" but Brussels seems keen to keep Britain closer in the future than Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants.

Should the sides fail to seal a free trade deal or agree to extend the transition period, they would default to basic trading rules under the World Trade Organization, which would entail customs tariffs, quotas, and cumbersome paperwork.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cyber police in virus-hit Iran arrest 24 over COVID-19 rumours

Iranian cyber police on Wednesday announced the arrests of 24 people accused of online rumor-mongering about the spread of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 19 lives in the country. The Islamic republic is scrambling to contain COVID-...

EIB Group invests €1.49 billion in Czech Republic in 2019

Last year, the European Investment Bank Group EIB Group, which consists of the European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF, provided loans, guarantees and equity worth 1.49 billion in the Czech Republic. This represent...

U.S. wheat to be shipped to Kenya regardless of sate of port of export

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced that effective immediately, U.S. wheat may now be shipped to Kenya regardless of the state of origin or port of export. This important step will allow U.S. wheat from Idaho, Oregon,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cycling Hayter can be Britains chosen one, says ClancyWhen Britains three-time Olympic team pursuit gold medalist Ed Clancy describes young team mate Ethan Hayter as the chosen one it wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020