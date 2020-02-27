Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar cedes gains as U.S. virus spread deepens pandemic fear

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 11:43 IST
FOREX-Dollar cedes gains as U.S. virus spread deepens pandemic fear
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar fell against the yen and the Swiss franc on Thursday after the first coronavirus infection of unknown origin was confirmed in the United States, adding to fears of a pandemic. The dollar also fell from a three-month high versus the pound and declined versus the euro as 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crashed to a record low as concerns grew over whether the world's largest economy was prepared for the epidemic.

Other currencies were locked in narrow ranges as traders nervously monitor the global spread of the coronavirus that emerged in China late last year. New infections of the virus are now growing faster outside of China than within, stoking fears that the economic impact of travel curbs, supply chain disruptions, and falling demand might be far greater than previously anticipated.

"The dollar doesn't look so safe if we are dealing with the spread of the virus in the United States," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. "The are some concerns that the U.S. government is underestimating the coronavirus."

The dollar fell 0.35% to 110.06 yen, extending a pullback from a 10-month high of 112.23 yen reached on Feb. 20. The dollar also fell 0.35% to 0.9735 Swiss franc, a currency that is traditionally sought as a safe haven.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields slumped to a record low of 1.2970% in Asia on Thursday. Treasuries have rallied recently, which traders initially attributed to safe-haven demand, but some investors now say these purchases are tied more to expectations for monetary easing as the global economy struggles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Wednesday of the possibility of community spread after confirming a coronavirus infection in someone who had not travelled abroad or been exposed to a known carrier of the virus, a first for the country. That brought the total number of cases in the United States to 15, according to the CDC, which is still a tiny fraction of the cases in China.

Investors in the dollar are also focused on the release of U.S. durable goods orders and gross domestic product data later on Thursday, which could test the greenback if the numbers disappoint expectations. Efforts to contain the outbreak have paralyzed large swathes of China's economy, which are only slowly returning to normal. There are worries that other countries could face the same problem as the virus spreads around the world.

In the onshore market, the yuan held steady at 7.0184 against the dollar, getting some reprieve as the focus of the virus shifted to rising infections beyond China. Chinese officials said the number of new deaths from the virus fell to the lowest since Jan. 28, but there is still a degree of uncertainty about the human toll from the epidemic in China.

Elsewhere in currency markets, South Korea's won fell 0.4% to 1,217.45 per dollar after an increase in coronavirus infections in the country. South Korea's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, defying expectations for a rate cut. South Korea has emerged as a global hot spot for the virus, and some investors say rate cuts are unavoidable.

The pound rose 0.27% to $1.2933. Sterling hovered near a two-week low versus the euro, at 84.46 pence per euro . The new round of talks between Britain and the EU is scheduled to start on Monday, but comments from both sides suggest their views on the scope of a fee-trade agreement differ greatly.

The euro rose 0.24% to $1.0902 as traders pondered how European officials would respond to a weakening economic outlook. Germany's government is considering suspending strict rules on the amount of debt it can raise, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as it faces growing pressure to kick-start a sluggish economy by spending more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb - opposition

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb, the first significant reverse for the Syrian army in a Russian-backed offensive that had made swift gains, the rebels said on Thursday. Three weeks ...

Lucknow Police Commissioner orders action against illegal hookah bars

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Kumar Pandey on Wednesday ordered strict action against hookah bars violating government norms in the city.Sources stated that the Commissioner has issued guidelines to senior officers under his jurisdictio...

Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll reaches 34

Seven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals, taking the total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law to 34 on Thursday, according to senior officials. Till Wednesday night, the t...

WRAPUP 3-Governments ramp up preparations for coronavirus pandemic

Governments ramped up measures on Thursday to battle a global pandemic of the coronavirus as the number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing inside the country. Australia init...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020