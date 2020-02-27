Left Menu
Bluegrass Residences Gets Recognition andAppreciation at Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020, Pune

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 12:58 IST
Bluegrass Residences Gets Recognition andAppreciation at Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020, Pune

MUMBAI and PUNE, India, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluegrass Residences won accolades at the recently concluded Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2020, Pune. The project won two prestigious awards - 'Best Interior Design - Residential' and the 'Best Project Launch of the Year' for their upcoming project opposite Nagarwala school at West Avenue in Kalyani Nagar, Pune. Located in the heart of the city, overlooking vast open spaces and a operational stud farm, the project boasts of best-in-class 3 & 4 BHK residences, designed by renowned architects P.G Patki. Ananta Landwise, as the Development Managers, has been instrumental in putting everything together right from the concepts & approvals to the construction & execution of the project. The development firm has been working tirelessly to create this vision into a reality.

The apartments offer abundant cross ventilation, natural light access, breath-taking views of the central greens, city skyline and are in close proximity to the Mula Mutha River.

A state-of-the-art clubhouse offering a plethora of amenities and designed by renowned Spanish architect Alfredo Munoz of ABIBOO Studio complements the development.

Amenities include an Indoor Games Room, Mini Theatre, Library, Spa, Yoga/Meditation Room, One-hole Golf Putting, Badminton Court, Squash Court, Cricket Pitch, Basketball Court, Tennis Court and an infinity pool with water bodies to mention a few.

The developers, Sagitarius Ecospaces LLP, have consciously ensured that by using best-in-class practices, the development is both sustainable and conscious to the existing ecosystem. Features like Rain Water Harvesting, Waste Segregation & Composting and electric car Charging Stations have been incorporated, in the planning process.

Speaking on receiving the two awards, Mr Milind Korde, Founder & Managing Director, Ananta Landwise, The Development Managers of the project said, "We are humbled and delighted on being announced as winners of 'Best Project Launch' and 'Best Interior Design - Residential' by one of the most recognized and credible real estate media houses. The awards reflect our commitment and efforts towards providing a piece of a timeless legacy to home buyers at Bluegrass Residences."

To know more, please visit the Sales Gallery & Show apartment on site or:

Visit bluegrassresidences.com or call +91-84-9580-9580

Bluegrass Residences Tower 1 is registered under MAHARera No P52100018091 details available on http://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/ Current Sanction of Tower 1 is upto 19 floors.

Ananta Landwise

Ananta Landwise, founded by Mr. Milind Korde a seasoned real estate professional with a rich industry experience and dynamic team, are appointed as the Development Managers for Bluegrass Residences. They are managing the entire development cycle of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

