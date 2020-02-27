Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. fourth-quarter growth unrevised at 2.1%

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:00 IST
U.S. fourth-quarter growth unrevised at 2.1%

The U.S. economy grew moderately in the fourth quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday, and is facing a bumpy road in early 2020 amid the fast-spreading deadly coronavirus that has roiled financial markets. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized rate, supported by a smaller import bill, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP. That was unrevised from last month's advance estimate and matched the growth pace logged in the July-September quarter.

The economy grew by an unrevised 2.3% in 2019, the slowest annual growth in three years and missing the Trump administration's 3% growth target for a second straight year. Financial markets have been spooked by fears that the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,000 people, mostly in China, and spread to other countries, could undercut the longest U.S. economic expansion on record, now in its 11th year.

Risky assets such has stocks have been sold off in favor of safe-haven government bonds. Money markets have boosted their bets on the prospect of more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The U.S. central bank cut rates three times last year and has signaled its intention to keep monetary policy on hold at least through 2020. Though there is so far no real evidence that the coronavirus epidemic is impacting the U.S. economy, economists expect the struggling manufacturing sector to take a hit through supply chain disruptions and exports. Pain for the services sector could come via the travel and tourism industry.

The stock market sell-off if it persists could erode consumer confidence and hurt consumer spending, which is already slowing. Economists also worry that corporate profits could come under pressure and lead to layoffs and a slowdown in hiring. The labor market is the economy's main pillar of support. President Donald Trump on Wednesday assured Americans the risk from coronavirus remained "very low," and said public health officials were preparing to do "whatever we have to," to deal with the outbreak.

Despite the unrevised reading to last quarter's GDP growth, which was in line with economists' expectations, consumer spending slowed more than previously reported. There were also downgrades to business investment and government spending. That offset upward revisions to investment in homebuilding and inventory accumulation. Excluding trade, inventories and government spending, the economy grew at a 1.3% rate in the fourth quarter, the slowest in four years. This measure of domestic demand was previously reported to have risen at a 1.4% pace in the fourth quarter.

Business investment fell at a steeper 2.3% rate in the fourth quarter, instead of the previously reported 1.5% pace. It was the third straight quarterly decline and the longest such stretch since 2009. There were downward revisions last quarter to spending on equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

African Union says preparing 3,000-troop deployment to Sahel

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union confirmed Thursday that it expected to send a temporary deployment of 3,000 troops to West Africas Sahel region, where regional forces are struggling to respond to a nearly eight-year-old onslaught ...

Over 34,000 social security pension applications pending in Himachal

The Himachal government has approved over 1.54 lakh applications for pension under various social security schemes, while over 34,000 applications are pending with it, Social Security and Empowerment minister Rajiv Saizal told the state ass...

24 babies, pregnant teens freed from Nigeria 'baby factory'

Nigerian police have rescued 24 babies and four expectant mothers from an illegal maternity home in the southern oil city of Port Harcourt, a spokesman said Thursday In a covert operation on Tuesday, our men burst a child trafficking syndic...

Coronavirus outbreak at "decisive point" -WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak has reached a decisive point, the head of the World Health Organisation WHO said on Thursday, urging countries to redouble efforts to contain its spread effectively.This virus has pandemic potential, WHO Directo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020