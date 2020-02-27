Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic fears pummel European stocks into correction territory

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:55 IST
Pandemic fears pummel European stocks into correction territory

European stocks marked their weakest close in more than four months on Thursday, sinking into correction territory as a jump in coronavirus cases outside China deepened fears of an economically damaging pandemic. Investors typically consider a correction in a security or index to be a drop of 10% or more from its recent peak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which retreated 3.8% for the day, has fallen more than 10% from a record high hit on Feb. 19. While strong earnings had caused investors to pause selling on Wednesday, a spike in infections outside China, particularly in Italy, saw markets slip back into red.

"From the unshakeable optimism seen at the beginning of the year, investors have done a complete U-turn switching from excessive optimism to outright pessimism in less than a week," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said. Thursday's sell-off saw more than 97% of the pan-European STOXX 600 index's constituents trading red, with basic resources stocks among the worst performers as commodity prices plunged amid fears of sustained disruptions in the global supply chain.

"The sell-off in the base metals complex over the last few days largely reflects the heightened risk-off sentiment or 'fear-factor' across broader riskier assets," Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist at ING wrote in a note. London-listed miner Evraz Plc was the worst performing stock in the sector after it posted weak 2019 earnings.

Travel stocks also plummeted, with casino operator Evolution Gaming Group leading declines. The sector has shed nearly 15% this week, underperforming its peers by a wide margin. Standard Chartered fell 3.5% after the bank said a key earnings target would take longer to meet as the epidemic adds to headwinds in China and Hong Kong. The broader bank sector was also pressured by a drop in bond yields.

The world's largest beer maker, Anheuser-Busch InBev , plunged nearly 11% after it forecast muted growth in 2020, due in part to the outbreak. Advertising major WPP tumbled 16%, marking its worst day since August 1992, after saying it would target flat organic growth and profit margins in 2020. The stock was the worst performer on the STOXX 600.

Italian shares, which entered correction territory on Wednesday, fell 2.7% as the country reported another 100 coronavirus cases nationwide, taking the total to more than 400. In a sole bright spot, Hikma Pharmaceuticals rose 4.6%, topping the STOXX 600 after it beat expectations with its annual earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Karaikal-Sri Lanka ferry service to be introduced soon:MoS

A ferry service would soon be launched between the port at Karaikal and Jaffna in Sri Lanka, as part of Puducherry governments initiative to promote tourism, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday After a me...

Brothers killed on way to meet family in riot-hit Gokalpuri, bodies fished out of drain

For the family of Mohammad Aamir and Hashim, it was a homecoming they never wished for Not heeding to the warning of their eldest brother Shairuddin, 25-year-old Aamir and 16-year-old Hashim set out from Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening to me...

Giuseppe Rossi joins Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake on Thursday signed Giuseppe Rossi ahead of 2020 season. Rossi said that he is glad to be a part of the club as Major League Soccer is increasing its footprints among the fans.It feels great to now be a part of Real Salt Lake....

Nigeria's Islamists targeting Christians to provoke religious war, says minister

Islamist militant groups in Nigeria have begun targeting Christians in an attempt to provoke a religious war, the information minister said on Thursday.Islamist insurgents in Nigeria have killed around 35,000 people and displaced at least t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020