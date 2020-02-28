Britain's 10-year gilt yield tumble on coronavirus fears

Britain's 10-year gilt yield fell to its lowest level since October on Friday as fears that coronavirus will hurt the global economy gripped financial markets. Countries on three continents reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Friday as the world prepared for a pandemic of the disease and investors dumped equities in expectation of a global recession.

Safe-haven bond markets in the euro zone, United States and Britain all saw strong price gains, pushing yields down. Britain's 10-year gilt yield fell to as low as 0.409%, its lowest since October. Two-year gilt yields fell to their lowest since September, hitting 0.27% .

