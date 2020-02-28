Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures fall as coronavirus-led rout continues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:24 IST
US STOCKS-Futures fall as coronavirus-led rout continues

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Friday as a surge in coronavirus cases, which have already wiped nearly $3 trillion off stocks listed on the benchmark S&P 500 this week, triggered recession fears.

The index confirmed its fastest correction in history in volatile trading in the previous session as it plunged more than 10% from its record close just a week ago. The Dow and Nasdaq indexes also fell below those levels. Even as the outbreak eases in China, investors have been rattled by the rapid spread of the disease in other countries, which now account for about three-quarters of new infections.

As the world prepares for a likely pandemic, an inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve deepened further, sounding recession alarms. All three main stock indexes are set to record their sharpest weekly drop since the global financial crisis in 2008. "Equities have moved in a linear fashion to price in worse case outcomes, while the virus news flow is happening at a much slower pace," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"The markets will get to their bottom long before the negative news hits a crescendo." At 7:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 197 points, or 0.77%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.78% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 58.75 points, or 0.7%.

While the magnitude of the economic damage from the containment measures, which have crippled supply chains and hit business investment, remains unclear, analysts have sharply downgraded their outlook for growth and corporate earnings. Traders are now pricing in an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as soon as next month, but many have expressed doubts about how this would mitigate the impact of the outbreak.

"Lower interest rates will do next to nothing to counter a supply side shock like this one, and even the positive effects on demand are questionable if entire economies start going into lockdown," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at online broker XM. Investors now await inflation data from the Commerce Department on Friday, which is likely to show no month-over-month change in the reading for core PCE index in January. The reading, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India's Q3 GDP growth dips to 7-yr low of 4.7 pc as manufacturing slumps

Indias GDP growth slipped to a nearly 7-year low of 4.7 per cent in October-December 2019, weighed by a contraction in manufacturing sector output, according to official data released on Friday The Gross Domestic Product GDP growth was reco...

Two South Africans test positive for coronavirus on Japanese ship

Two South Africans have tested positive for Coronavirus disease COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan. We confirm that these citizens are currently being treated in Japan and are in good care. The Department of International...

"Europe is nicer": migrants head west after Turkey opens border

Hundreds of migrants in Turkey started arriving on the borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday after a senior Turkish official said Ankara would no longer abide by a 2016 EU deal and stop refugees from reaching Europe. Greece and Bulgari...

British male passenger infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died-Kyodo

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among passenger from the vessel to six, Kyodo newswire reported.He was the first foreign passenger to die, Kyod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020