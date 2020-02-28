Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha steel output set to cross 100 MTPA by 2030: Steel Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:26 IST
Odisha steel output set to cross 100 MTPA by 2030: Steel Minister

The central government is working on strengthening the steel ecosystem in Odisha whose steel production is set to cross 100 million tonnes per annum by 2030, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said. "Today Odisha is the highest steel producing state in the country. We are working to strengthen the steel ecosystem in Odisha. By 2030, Odisha's steel production alone is set to cross 100 MTPA. Odisha is going to be the nerve centre of Mission Purvodaya in steel," Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying in a statement Kalinganagar, he said, will be the hub of the clusterisation programme involving entire eastern India. "Moving beyond just producing primary steel, we will create an ecosystem of ancilliary, value added products, capital goods with industry participation," he added. The minister was speaking during a workshop in Bhubaneswar, the steel ministry said.

Pradhan said that with Japan as the partner country, the government was looking forward to make Odisha, the nerve centre of Purvodaya in steel sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for Mission Purvodaya, that is Eastern India driving the national growth and propelling India towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy "We are organising series of workshops to deliberate on how to increase steel usage in India. We have rightly chosen Japan as our partner country who will guide us for making Indian steel ecosystem bigger both in qualitative and quantitative terms," the minister said.

"Today, $5 billion infrastructure spending is being done only in Odisha in developing railways, roads, airports, pipelines, bridges etc. We have achieved 100 per cent electrification in Odisha. Eight crore new LPG connections have been given to the poorest of the poor. We have an ambitious plan to build next generation infra and boost economic growth," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India's Q3 GDP growth dips to 7-yr low of 4.7 pc as manufacturing slumps

Indias GDP growth slipped to a nearly 7-year low of 4.7 per cent in October-December 2019, weighed by a contraction in manufacturing sector output, according to official data released on Friday The Gross Domestic Product GDP growth was reco...

Two South Africans test positive for coronavirus on Japanese ship

Two South Africans have tested positive for Coronavirus disease COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan. We confirm that these citizens are currently being treated in Japan and are in good care. The Department of International...

"Europe is nicer": migrants head west after Turkey opens border

Hundreds of migrants in Turkey started arriving on the borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday after a senior Turkish official said Ankara would no longer abide by a 2016 EU deal and stop refugees from reaching Europe. Greece and Bulgari...

British male passenger infected by coronavirus on Japanese cruise ship has died-Kyodo

A British man who was infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has died, bringing the death toll among passenger from the vessel to six, Kyodo newswire reported.He was the first foreign passenger to die, Kyod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020