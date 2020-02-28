With GDP growth at 7-yr low, FinMin says slowdown has bottomed out

The decline in the economic growth has bottomed out, said the finance ministry on Friday as the GDP growth slowed to a nearly seven-year low of 4.7 per cent in the quarter ending December 2020. The National Statistical Office (NSO) has, however, upwardly revised GDP growth estimates for the first quarter of 2019-20 to 5.6 per cent (from 5 per cent), and for the second quarter to 5.1 per cent (from 4.5 per cent) "We have already bottomed out," said Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty while talking to reporters after the NSO released its data.

The NSO estimates the GDP growth for the whole fiscal at 5 per cent The secretary further said the growth in the core sector industries too has witnessed growth during the December and January which augurs well for the manufacturing sector during the January-March quarter of the fiscal.

"We have noted the estimates of growth for the third quarter of 2019-20. Sustained improvement in agricultural and services continue to drive the growth. The turnaround in composite eight core industries index in December 19 and January 20 indicates well for the manufacturing sector," he said On the deadly coronavirus impacting the global economy, he said "it is an unfolding story".

Shares of 2,011 BSE-listed companies ended in the red on Friday, as benchmark indices plummeted to nearly five-month lows on rising fears of the coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic and derailing global growth. Sources said that the domestic growth has very limited impact of coronavirus so far but its spread add to some growth uncertainty The government is expected to meet revised revenue target for the current fiscal, sources added.

The estimate for gross tax revenue for 2019-20 was revised lower to Rs 21.6 lakh crore from Rs 24.6 lakh crore announced in the previous budget, according to the Union Budget documents. That's a 4 per cent rise over the tax collected in 2018-19, as opposed to the 8.4 per cent growth it had originally projected.

