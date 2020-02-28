Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vistara, Japan Airlines to expand code share partnership

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 22:09 IST
Vistara, Japan Airlines to expand code share partnership

Full service carriers Vistara and Japan Airlines will expand their code share partnership, a move that will provide additional options for travellers between India and Japan, according to a release Code sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

"Effective March 15, 2020, the two carriers will provide codeshare service on Japan Airlines Ltd's international routes to India, namely Tokyo-Delhi and Tokyo-Bengaluru, as well as on connecting flights to major cities in their respective countries," as per the release issued on Friday Japan Airlines would add 13 new destinations to its international network in India, such as Goa and Amritsar, while Vistara would add five major cities in Japan in its virtual network. The Japanese cities are Sapporo, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

"The travel demand from India to Japan has more than doubled in the past decade, making this a key market for Japan Airlines. By strengthening our partnership with Vistara, we will provide an international network that better matches the actual needs of our mutual customers," Japan Airlines' Executive Officer for International Relations and Alliances Hideki Oshima said Vistara -- a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines -- operates over 200 daily flights. Japan Airlines, which has more than 241 planes, flies to more than 60 countries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

LinkedIn is testing Snapchat-like Stories for professionals

LinkedIn may soon introduce Snapchat-like stories on its platform.Pete Davies, head of content products at LinkedIn, wrote in an official blog that Stories offer a lightweight, fun way to share an update without it having to be perfect or a...

Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd to face LASK and Inter Milan gears up to tackle Getafe

Manchester United will take on LASK while Getafe will play against Wolves in the last 16 of the Europa League. Uniteds are unbeaten in their last eight games against Austria clubs, winning seven.Steven Gerrards Rangers face a tough test aga...

Trump, in call with Erdogan, backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Syria's Idlib

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, backed de-escalation of violence in northwestern Syria and called on the Syrian government, Russia and Iran to halt their offences, the White House said...

Researchers develop robot for autistic children to learn.

Researchers at the University of South California USC have developed a socially assistive robot called Kiwi to help autistic children learn. They built the personalised learning robot and also studied whether the robot could estimate a chil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020