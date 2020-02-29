Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus hammers China's February economic activity: data

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 08:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 08:31 IST
Virus hammers China's February economic activity: data

Beijing, Feb 29 (AFP) China's manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level on record in February as official data on Saturday confirmed the massive damage the deadly coronavirus epidemic has caused to the world's second-largest economy The announcement comes as the epidemic has rapidly spread to a growing number of countries, pushing stock markets to their lowest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis over fears that the coronavirus could wreak havoc on the world economy.

Analysts have warned that China's economic growth will likely take a major hit in the first quarter, and Saturday's data was the first glimpse at the damage the virus has caused to industries across the country The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key gauge of activity in China's factories, was at 35.7 points in February, well below the 50-point mark that separates growth and contraction every month.

This was down from 50 points in January and the worst level since China began recording the figure in 2005 It was also well below expectations of a smaller contraction, at 45.0, according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

It was the first official economic indicator published for the month of February, showing the devastating impact of the epidemic on China's economy -- with fallout likely to be seen around the world The National Bureau of Statistics said the auto and specialised equipment industries were hit hard, but the effect was "more severe" in the non-manufacturing area.

"There was a plunge in demand for consumer industries involving gatherings of people, such as transportation, accommodation, catering, tourism, and resident services," the NBS said in a statement Non-manufacturing activity was at an abysmal 29.6 points in February, down from 54.1 points in January.

Authorities have taken drastic steps to contain the virus, curbing the movement of people, temporarily closing factories across the country and quarantining central Hubei province, a key industrial region where the epidemic first appeared The government has encouraged companies to progressively return to work as the number of new cases has been dropping in the past 10 days.

"Although the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic has caused a larger impact on production and operations of Chinese enterprises... currently the epidemic has come under initial containment, and the negative impact on production is gradually weakening," the NBS said. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Quinton de Kock has a genius brain when it comes to cricket: Duminy

Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy praised current skipper Quinton de Kock saying that the latter has got a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He has a genius brain when it comes to cricket. He sees things that not a lot of us see ...

US postpones southeast Asian leaders' meeting due to virus

Washington, Feb 29 AP The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Trump administration official said Friday President...

University student discovers 17 new planets, including potentially habitable world

University of British Columbia UBC astronomy student Michelle Kunimoto has discovered 17 new planets, including a potentially habitable, Earth-sized world, by combing through data gathered by NASAs Kepler mission. Over its original four-yea...

Coronavirus: Death toll in China mounts to 2,835

The death toll from coronavirus in China has mounted to 2,835, officials said on Saturday. The number of confirmed cases has increased to 79,251, Sputnik quoted state health committee as saying.The state health committee received from 31 pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020