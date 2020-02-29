Lisianthus Tech appoints ex-MD Bank of America, Meeta Makhan as advisor to the company

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 29 (ANI/Digpu): Lisianthus Tech has recently appointed Meeta Makhan as the advisor for their company. She will be responsible for all the strategic and business-related decisions, which will help induce growth in the business. Meeta Makhan, earlier worked in the financial sector and has excellent insights into the banking industry.

With a bachelor's degree in economics and a Post Graduate degree in IIM Lucknow, combined with 20 years of experience in corporate and institutional banking, specifically multinational banks in India, Meeta Makhan will prove to be an asset to the company. During her tenure in the banking segment, she has worked in various capacities in different banks including Citibank NA, Standard Chartered Bank, Barclays Bank PLC, Bank of America and IDFC Bank.

Meeta Makhan has been at decorated positions such as Head-Multinational Corporate at Barclays Bank, Director at Standard Chartered Bank and Independent director at Asian Hotels West Ltd and Citibank. "As a company that is currently looking to improve the cybersecurity for the different companies by providing complex systems that are hack-proof, having Meeta Makhan head the advisory board will prove to be a strategic move. We are all set to roll the dice and make the right move to place 'Digital India' at the centre of the map. We have an understanding of the vulnerabilities within the companies and have identified the steps that can help us move ahead," said Khushhal Kaushik, Founder, Lisianthus Tech.

"Khushhal Kaushik is the future of cybersecurity in India. With his hard work and his strategies, India will definitely top the charts of the most powerful country with a cyber defense mechanism," said Veteran US Navy Cyber Defense Analyst, Samuel Bocetta, in his special column on cybersecurity superpowers in The Pioneer, while appreciating Khushhal Kaushik for his efforts in making India part of the global cybersecurity superpower table. "He is a key to placing 'Digital India' on the world map. As an ethical hacker, he is passionate about changing the perception regarding cybersecurity and the related issues surrounding India. He understands that to make India a superpower, it is very important to improve the superpowers and make the country's cyberspace hackproof," added Bocetta.

Khushhal Kaushik, the founder and CEO of Lisianthus Tech has seven years of experience in the IT industry. With a computer science degree backing and specific experience in cybersecurity, ethical hacking, he is set to change the cyberspace for India. He assesses the situation at the company, followed by complete analysis using specific tools and techniques to identify the vulnerabilities and offer specific solutions. He introduces best practices for authentication and authorization within companies to improve security.

His brainchild Lisianthus Tech originated with the idea of giving top-notch IT security services. The company combines technology and infrastructure to mitigate risks within the cyberspace by identifying the vulnerabilities and assessing the situation. The company builds security platforms specific to the company's requirements from scratch. With a customer-centric approach, they offer professional and reliable services.

