Left Menu
Development News Edition

AirAsia says 'successfully' completed Operational Safety Audit by IATA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 22:59 IST
AirAsia says 'successfully' completed Operational Safety Audit by IATA
AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia-based AirAsia group's investment arm, AirAsia Investment Limited Image Credit: Facebook (@AirAsiaIndia)

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India on Saturday said it has "successfully" completed its Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) carried out by the International Air Transportation (IATA) The IOSA certification audit is an internationally recognized evaluation system to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

It uses internationally recognized audit principles and is designed to conduct audits in a standardized and consistent manner "AirAsia India has completed its Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by IATA, affirming its world-class safety standards," the Bengaluru-headquartered airline said in a statement issued late evening.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia-based AirAsia group's investment arm, AirAsia Investment Limited

"We have successfully completed the IATA operational audit. We strive to ensure that we always incorporate and adopt best international practices and hope to continue to stay the course in all aspects of our operations," AirAsia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Bhaskaran, said.

The IOSA registration process covers eight key areas -- corporate organization and management systems, flight operations, operational control, flight dispatch, aircraft engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground handling, cargo operations, and operational security, the airline said. The budget airline currently flies to 21 domestic destinations with a fleet of 29 A320 aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Bodies of 2 labourers pulled out from stone quarry, 3 feared trapped

Bodies of two laborers were on Saturday pulled out from the debris of a boulder that came down in a stone quarry here, police saidThree more laborers are feared trapped in the stone quarry in Billi Markundi mining area under Obra police sta...

New coronavirus case confirmed at Tenerife hotel on lockdown

An Italian national staying at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected has tested positive for the virus, regional health authorities confirmed on Saturday.The Italian national...

Boris Johnson and partner expecting baby, announce engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds announced their engagement on Saturday and said they are expecting a baby later in the year A spokesperson for the couple said the couple is very pleased to make the announ...

JNUSU slams AAP govt for giving nod to prosecute Kanhaiya in sedition case

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Saturday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for its move to give sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the students body, and nine others in connection with a fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020