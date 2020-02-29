AirAsia says 'successfully' completed Operational Safety Audit by IATA

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India on Saturday said it has "successfully" completed its Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) carried out by the International Air Transportation (IATA) The IOSA certification audit is an internationally recognized evaluation system to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

It uses internationally recognized audit principles and is designed to conduct audits in a standardized and consistent manner "AirAsia India has completed its Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by IATA, affirming its world-class safety standards," the Bengaluru-headquartered airline said in a statement issued late evening.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia-based AirAsia group's investment arm, AirAsia Investment Limited

"We have successfully completed the IATA operational audit. We strive to ensure that we always incorporate and adopt best international practices and hope to continue to stay the course in all aspects of our operations," AirAsia India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Bhaskaran, said.

The IOSA registration process covers eight key areas -- corporate organization and management systems, flight operations, operational control, flight dispatch, aircraft engineering and maintenance, cabin operations, ground handling, cargo operations, and operational security, the airline said. The budget airline currently flies to 21 domestic destinations with a fleet of 29 A320 aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.