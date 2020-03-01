Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC says Maha govt positive about Ratnagiri refinery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 16:52 IST
IOC says Maha govt positive about Ratnagiri refinery

Indian Oil Corporation, equity partner in the proposed mega West coast refinery, has held many rounds of talks with the new Maharashtra government and is hopeful of the project coming on-stream, a top company official said The statement from Indian Oil Chairman Sanjiv Singh comes amidst local media reports that people in the Nanar region, where the USD 60 billion-plus project was originally planned and then shelved following opposition from the Shiv Sena when it was part of the previous BJP government, are demanding the refinery come up in their area now.

Shiv Sena leader and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has shelved many large projects announced by the last BJP-Sena government Thackeray has put on hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet bullet train project, and has also not given the go-ahead for the world's first Hyperloop project that seeks to connect Mumbai with Pune and reduce travel time to flat 20 minutes from over 3 hours now.

Following the objection by the Sena, the last Devendra Fadnavis government had proposed an alternative location for the refinery at Roha, off the east coast of the megapolis "As we are on course to finalise the technical configuration for the refinery (both Engineers India Ltd and American engineering consultancy Jacobs have submitted their final proposals), we are also engaging the state in the right earnest. We met them a number of times since December and we are confident that the project will go ahead," Singh told reporters over the weekend.

On the finalisation of the configuration for the project, he said from over 100 configurations it is down to a couple of them now However, Singh was quick to add that unless there is finality on the location, the company cannot go ahead as identifying the land is crucial, considering it needs around 15,000 acres.

"Barring this, we are really in advanced stage of moving ahead," he said and emphasised that he is very positive about the project A joint venture company called Ratnagiri Refinery has been set up, with IOC as the single largest domestic shareholder along with HPCL and BPCL which have marginal stakes, while Saudi Aramco has picked up 51 per cent along with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Meanwhile, Singh also said of the 35,000 new petrol pumps announced by IOC last year, as many as 11,000 are operational now On whether IOC, which controls more than half of the fuel market in the country, will be interested in taking over the state-run BPCL which government is keen to exit, Singh said, "Let's see. But even the bid documents are not out yet." PTI BEN ABM ABM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Free voice calls no excuse for poor service quality, says Trai chief

Telcos are citing free voice calls to duck action on poor quality of service, but that will not pass regulatory muster, Trai Chairman R S Sharma said on Sunday, assuring users that the issue of call drops remains on its agenda The Telecom R...

Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens floodgates

Greece placed its borders on maximum security footing on Sunday after hundreds of migrants used porous crossing points to enter the country from Turkey, with thousands behind them seeking entry after Ankara relaxed curbs on their movement. ...

AFI condoles death of former chief coach Joginder Singh Saini

Athletics Federation of India has condoled the death of its Advisor, former National coach Joginder Singh Saini today. Saini Saab, as he was known by everyone whose life he touched, was among the countrys foremost teachers and decorated wit...

Kerala govt will take steps to bring back state''s fishermen

The Kerala government will take all necessary steps to bring fishermen from the state stranded in Iran following the coronavirus scare, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said on Sunday She said the government will collect details of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020