Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crop insurance premium may change in PMFBY 2.0

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 13:28 IST
Crop insurance premium may change in PMFBY 2.0

The premium of crop insurance is likely to be revised after the Union Cabinet approved the changes in the existing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, an official said Under the new farm insurance scheme which is also considered as PMFBY 2.0, the government made major changes making it optional for farmers.

Launched in February 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is mandatory for loanee farmers to take insurance cover under the PMFBY. Currently, 58 per cent of the total farmers are loanees "We are waiting for the detailed guidelines. Yes, I think we will have to revisit our products and premium of crop insurance, taking into account the new developments," chairman and managing director of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd, Malay Kumar Poddar told PTI.

The state-owned crop insurance company official, however, did not disclose whether the premium would be increased or not, but experts said that it may head north for a particular risk coverage "Now, with crop insurance being made optional for both agriculture loanee and non-loanee, the number of farmers under the coverage may come down, which could lead to an increase of the underwriting cost," an insurance company official said on condition of anonymity.

In the existing scheme, there are five riders in the crop insurance coverage but under the new scheme, one can pick and choose the risk cover according to one's need, Poddar said AICIL currently has a licence for crop insurance in the country and has sought approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for offering more products covering other verticals of agriculture and allied sectors, he said.

The company said it aims at offering "comprehensive" insurance products for the rural population rather than restricting itself to crop insurance Poddar said he expects to get the regulator's nod in near future for "rural comprehensive insurance product that will cover all areas related to agriculture, aquaculture, animal husbandry and farm equipment".

He also hoped that the company will be able to bring down the total cost of insurance with the comprehensive policy by covering all risks of a farmer's livelihood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domestic sa...

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor

Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in the worlds fourth-most populous country. The disco...

Two held, 94 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

Border Security Force BSF has arrested two persons, wearing uniforms similar to the camouflage dress of the border patrolling unit, and allegedly seized 94 kg cannabis from their possession.The incident took place on Feb 29 when two persons...

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Mahesh Babu-production based on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is set to feature in South star Mahesh Babus upcoming bi-lingual production, Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Adivi Sesh, who has already started shooting for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020