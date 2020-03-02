Mindtree appoints Dayapatra Nevatia as Chief Operating Officer

Technology consulting and services company Mindtree on Monday announced the appointment of Dayapatra Nevatia as its Chief Operating Officer In this new role, Nevatia will support the company into its next phase of growth.

He will be based in Bengaluru Nevatia holds decades of industry experience and joins Mindtree from Accenture where he was the MD and Director of Delivery for Advanced Technology Centres in India, Mindtree said in a statement..

