Pinarayi Vijayan hands over the 100th Aster home built by Aster Volunteers for flood victims of 2018

  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:21 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:21 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan hands over the 100th Aster home built by Aster Volunteers for flood victims of 2018
CM handing over the key to Aster Homes beneficiary Mini Surendran. Image Credit: ANI

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has handed over keys of the 100th house built by Aster Volunteers, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Aster DM Healthcare, for the flood victims of 2018 at an event held at Kochi Municipal Corporation Town Hall. This marks the completion of the first set of handovers out of the 250 Aster Homes which was announced as a part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative to help thousands of people who have lost everything that they possessed.

The Chief Minister has also felicitated Rotary International, partners of the project, and the people who donated land for the project at the function presided over by Soumini Jain, Mayor, Kochi Corporation. Speaking on the occasion, Pinarayi Vijayan, commended that Aster Group has set an example for others with the initiatives taken by it in the area of social services. He added that as Dr Azad Moopen is a philanthropic businessman such initiatives have received an added advantage. He also lauded the role played by Aster Volunteers in the flood rescue activities.

"We at Aster Volunteers, are extremely happy today on being able to fulfill our promise to provide shelter for a large number of the devastated victims of Kerala floods 2018. Out of the 250 Aster homes we promised, when the state was hit by the unprecedented tragedy, we have completed 100 plus Aster homes," said Dr Azad Moopen, Managing Trustee of Aster DM Foundation. "We are humbled and honoured to be a part of the Rebuild Kerala Mission under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who has handed over the keys to the beneficiaries of Aster Homes at the function in Kochi. Aster Volunteers express sincere thanks to all those who supported this humanitarian initiative through various means. We hope to complete the mission to build 250 Aster Homes in a year's time. The next phase of construction of the remaining houses is in progress," added Dr Moopen.

He added that with the success of the initial phase, many philanthropists have come forward to be a part of the initiative and they were also honored at the event. Aster Volunteers is building a total of 250 houses for the flood victims under the 'Aster Homes' project. In the first phase, Aster Volunteers have completed 45 houses in Wayanad district, 33 in Ernakulam, seven each in Alappuzha and Kottayam, five in Pathanamthitta and four in Kozhikode among others.

Dr Azad Moopen further said that Aster Homes will also build houses for the flood victims of 2019 on land donated by the local government bodies, organizations and individuals in places such as Kavalappara in Malappuram district and Puthumala in Wayanad district. Hibi Eden MP; MLAs TJ Vinod, S Sarma, V D Satheesan, Ibrahim Kunju and Anwar Sadath; S Suhas IAS, District Collector, Ernakulam; G Shankar, Chairman, Habitat Group; Dr Harish Pillai, CEO, Aster India, Aster DM Healthcare; Cdr Jelson Kavalakkat, CEO, Aster Medcity and Latheef Kasim, Senior Manager, Aster DM Foundation were also present on the occasion.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

