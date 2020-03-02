Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Coronavirus to shrink India's diamond exports to USD 19 bn for 2020-21'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:45 IST
'Coronavirus to shrink India's diamond exports to USD 19 bn for 2020-21'

The country's diamond exports could shrink by a fifth to USD 19 billion by the end of 2020-21, as the novel coronavirus (n-CoV) outbreak amplifies sluggishness in global demand, according to a report In 2018-19, India's diamond exports stood at USD 24 billion, according to Crisil Ratings.

Consequently, exports in the next financial year would remain down or at best flat because any traction in the second half would be offset by the weak first half, the report added In the first nine months of this fiscal, India's total diamond exports by value were down 18 per cent, year-on-year. About 40 per cent of these exports are to Hong Kong, which has seen dysfunctional local markets over the past year or so.

Moreover, it said there has been no diamond exports to the island since January 15 this year "Exports would continue to fall in the closing quarter of this fiscal, which typically accounts for roughly a third of India's exports to the Southeast Asian region. Given extended holidays in the region and shutdown of markets in the aftermath of the n-CoV outbreak, exports worth over USD 1 billion may be lost in this quarter alone," Crisil Ratings Senior Director Subodh Rai said.

The report further said the n-CoV impact could not have come at a worse time for an industry that has been buffeted by tepid demand, declining realisations and the ongoing political conflict in Hong Kong Even if the n-CoV outbreak is contained in the next two months, trade normalcy and demand uptick from Hong Kong are unlikely before the middle of the next fiscal, it added.

"More testing would be a stretch in payments from Hong Kong. So far, these have been on time. However, bulk of the payments have just started falling due. That is because a large part of the sales took place after October 2019, and bills are generally discounted for 90-120 days. And, any further delay in the revival of business in Hong Kong would weigh on the liquidity profiles of Indian exporters," Crisil Ratings Director Rahul Guha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Fuel prices reduced in South Africa in accordance with global oil price trends

The South African Department of Energy has announced that the price of petrol will drop by 19 cents per liter in March, according to a report of The South African. Diesel and paraffin prices will also be reduced by 54 cents and 68 cents res...

Macau casino takings plunge record 88% after virus closures

Macau, Mar 2 AFP Macaus casino industry suffered its worst monthly downturn on record in February after city-wide closures aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus The former Portuguese colony took the unprecedented step in ea...

Think-tank report on Uighur labour in China lists global brands

Tens of thousands of ethnic Uighurs were moved to work in conditions suggestive of forced labor in factories across China supplying 83 global brands, an Australian think tank said in a report released on Sunday.The Australian Strategic Poli...

Stop wasteful expense of printing own diaries, calendars: Govt to ministries

The government has directed all central ministries and departments to stop printing their own calendars and diaries as it leads to wastage of financial resources and instead make use of those printed by the Information and Broadcasting Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020