Tricog raises USD 10.5 million USD in Series B Funding

Healthcare analytics firm Tricog announced on Tuesday it has raised USD 10.5 million in Series B funding round from UTEC(the University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Japan); Aflac Ventures, LLC, Japan; TeamFund, USA and Dream Incubator, Japan. Existing investors Inventus Capital and Blume Ventures also participated in this round, it said in a statement.

The funding would be used to expand the product line for remote patient monitoring and to establish a strong presence in Asia and Africa, including India, Japan & China. The investment comes two years after Tricogs Series A funding round, bringing the company's total funding to USD 17.5 million.

Since the previous round, Tricog said it has grown its presence in over 12 countries in South-East Asia and Africa. Tricog's AI-powered platform has been used by over three million patients globally for wellness, screening and diagnosis of acute as well as chronic heart diseases, the statement said.

Founded in 2015 by Dr Charit Bhograj, Dr Zainul Charbiwala, Dr Udayan Dasgupta and Abhinav Gujjar, Tricog said it leverages its deep medical and technology expertise, to provide Virtual Cardiology Services to remote clinics, powered by AI and medical experts. Tricog's Insta ECG platform has been deployed in over 2,500 cathlabs, hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres to help diagnose and manage patients with critical cardiac diseases including heart attacks, it was stated..

